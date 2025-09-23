Got A Tip?

The REAL Reason Kelsea Ballerini Dumped Chase Stokes! 

What really caused Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes breakup

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes shocked many people when news broke this month that they are no longer together — only two days after he posted a loving birthday tribute to her. Now, all fans want to know is what happened. How did the relationship end in only a few days? There has been speculation swirling around online. Chase and Kelsea haven’t addressed what led to their split, but a new report is spilling the tea!

On Monday, a source close to the former couple told Us Weekly things between the country music artist and Outer Banks star haven’t been great lately! They apparently were arguing A LOT while trying to manage their busy schedules! The insider shared:

“It was a hard split. They had been arguing a lot recently, and their communication wasn’t great in the last month. They were both traveling so much and trying to juggle everything, and the arguments piled up.”

Eventually, it became too much. According to the source, Kelsea “initiated the conversation” to end their relationship, but they both were “mature adults and had the same understanding that they needed space.” Although the pair broke up, the insider expressed that “there is still a lot of love between them.” They are just “extremely busy right now” and “were trying to make it work,” but they ultimately couldn’t.

Oof.

The Baggage singer is also still in the process of finding herself after her messy divorce from fellow country musician Morgan Evans, which Chase fully supported. However, the two reportedly determined they weren’t aligned at the end of the day:

“Although it’s been a few years, Kelsea is still coming out of a divorce and figuring out what she really wants, and she’s not in a place where she’s going to just settle. Chase understood that, but in the end, they realized they weren’t aligning the way they hoped.”

It is so sad! Many fans thought Kelsea and Chase were so good together!

As we mentioned, neither has spoken out about the breakup — yet! There could be more to the story behind the split than just arguing and being out of sync, who knows! We’ll see if Kelsea drops more details in her upcoming songs! What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/LiveKellyandMark/YouTube]

Sep 23, 2025 09:00am PDT

