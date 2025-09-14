Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes Split After Nearly 3 Years Together -- Just Days After His Touching Birthday Tribute To Her!

Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have called it quits.

On Sunday, People reported that the country pop singer and the Outer Banks actor have split up after nearly three years together. Sources close to the now-exes told the outlet:

“They’re two adults who gave it their all and tried to do everything they could to make it work, but ultimately couldn’t. It happens.”

So sad!

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January 2023 after Chase shared a cozy pic of them together at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It wasn’t until April of that same year, though, that they confirmed they were dating while walking the CMT Awards red carpet together. Months later, Kelsea memorably shared an adorable TikTok of herself preparing for their first date together — which was a big step after her divorce from Morgan Evans. Watch (below):

Oddly enough, Chase JUST gushed over the Cowboys Cry Too songstress for her 32 birthday on Friday. In a loving Instagram post, he shared several photos of her and wrote:

“although you keep saying you’re not excited for 32, id say I’m lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love ”

What could have possibly happened to end a relationship in just two days?! In the comments section, that’s the exact question fans asked:

“Guys I need answers. Who else is here looking for ANSWERS!?” “Two days ok you posted this and People says you broke up today? I’m not following. Confused! Hoping it’s not true.” “How did they go from this to breaking up? News just broke” “I feel like we got bamboozled” “I’m so lost.” “So what happened……”

First Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, now Kelsea and Chase?? What is in the air?! Hopefully more answers will come soon!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

