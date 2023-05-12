Haters Beware! Kendall Jenner Sees ‘Long-Term Potential’ With Bad Bunny: ‘He’s The Complete Package’

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny may actually have some “long-term potential.”

Since the two stars began dating, they’ve been met with a whole spectrum of reactions — some supporters, some adamant haters, and everything in between… But at the end of the day, they’re doing their thing regardless of what people think — and have apparently carved out quite the serious relationship!

An insider told Us Weekly Thursday that the supermodel actually sees a future with the Dakiti singer:

“Things are going really well for Kendall and Bad Bunny and she definitely sees long-term potential with him. She feels like he’s the complete package and he treats her like a total gentleman.”

Wow, Kenny! The source added she’s “really attracted” to the Puerto Rico native’s confidence, which doesn’t ever feel arrogant, and that the two “are having a great time together.” Also a plus? Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, apparently “gets along with all of her friends,” which The Kardashians star “appreciates.”

Related: Kylie Jenner Was Rejected From A Met Gala After-Party!

We love that! We can just picture the Tití Me Preguntó singer out and about with Kenny’s girl gang, which famously includes little sis Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and more, LOLz!

The insider added of the love birds:

“They complement each other on so many levels and she’s enjoying getting to know him better every day.”

So sweet!

This comes just one day after the 27-year-old shared a bit of footage from a recent getaway, in which she posted pics of the ocean, a beautiful sunset, and her friends on her Instagram Story. Also there was BB, as photographer Renell Medrano shared a TikTok earlier this week which featured the young lovers cuddling up while on a golf excursion, but that has since been deleted.

Related: Kim Kardashian Totally Shaded Kendall In The Kardashians Trailer!

Back in March, an insider told Us Weekly the two were still “getting to know each other better” and that things were “not official,” but last Monday a confidant shared an update with People, saying things were “getting more serious.” They explained:

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill. He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now.”

On Kendall’s end, the source claimed she’s fully committed and “not seeing anyone else.”

We honestly would have never expected Kenny and Bunny to get together to begin with, and once they did, we wouldn’t have guessed things would heat up this much! Would YOU have?

Share all your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via NBCUniversal & Time/YouTube]