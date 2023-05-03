Kylie Jenner Rejected From Met Gala After-Party -- Where Big Sis Kendall Was Already Partying With Bad Bunny! Ouch!

Poor Kylie Jenner!

The Life Of Kylie alum is a notorious homebody, so when she steps out for a night on the town, it better be worth it. Sadly for her, it sounds like this week’s foray into the New York City social scene after the Met Gala was NOT!!

Related: Kylie Shows Off Her All-Natural Hair In A Very RARE Makeup-Free TikTok! Look!

In the very early hours of Tuesday morning, the Kylie Cosmetics biz whiz tried to get into a party at The Box in NYC. The popular party was being hosted by Diddy, Doja Cat, and hospitality honcho Richie Akiva.

As Page Six reports based on a source’s observations at the scene, Kylie’s big sis Kendall Jenner was already inside dancing the night away with Bad Bunny. But unfortunately for Kylie, fate wouldn’t allow her to enter the glamorous and exclusive club to be with her big sis!!

And it wasn’t just fate — it was the fire codes, too. An insider explained why the 25-year-old star was turned away when she tried to get past security to go into the event:

“They wouldn’t let her in. They shut the door down because it was over capacity.”

Womp womp!

Another source told the outlet there were “over 100 people clamoring” to get inside to hang out with Kendall, Doja, Diddy, Bad Bunny, and more A-listers. Thus, the street was a “chaotic scene” when Kylie pulled up.

But what’s up with the rejection, then?! Surely the Kylie Skin mogul would’ve been on the list with a spot kept open for her before the place went over capacity, right??

Well, the insider also explained to the news org that Stormi Webster‘s momma allegedly showed up earlier in the night than party planners were expecting. She was indeed a “welcome VIP,” per the outlet, but she apparently popped up prematurely and threw the night’s carefully-planned schedule out of whack:

“She prematurely got out of her car. Then she decided to go home because she didn’t want to be at a crowded party. She rarely goes to clubs.”

Honestly, girl, we’ve all been there. Get all dressed up to go out for, like, eight seconds and then head back home because you’re over it. We can relate. LOLz!!

Related: Kylie’s Online Critics Are NOT BUYING Her Most Recent Plastic Surgery Denials!

FWIW, Page Six also reports info from another source who claimed songstress Janelle Monae and Gossip Girl star Evan Mock were also turned way from The Box when they tried to get in!

One insider at the event asserted “the door was rushed by crowds” several times throughout the evening, and more than “200 people were turned away” before it was all said and done. The cops were even called at one point to clear the street and help direct traffic.

Jeez!!

The long list of those who did make it inside to party the night away was certainly distinguished, though. The likes of Gisele Bündchen, Chris Rock, Emily Ratajkowski, Teyana Taylor, Naomi Campbell, Mary J. Blige, Paris Hilton, and Lil Nas X all showed out along with Kenny, Diddy, Doja, and Bad Bunny. But no Kylie.

Oh well! At least she still has Timothée Chalamet. Right?!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]