Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Romance Is 'Getting More Serious' -- They Spend ALL Their Time Together!

Forget what Devin Booker has to say, things between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are getting very serious already!

As Perezcious readers know, the model’s been linked to the Puerto Rican musician ever since calling things off with the NBA star late last year. After keeping things on the down-low (as much as possible), a source told People on Monday the pair are “getting more serious.” This includes spending all their free time together! The insider dished:

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill.”

Addressing the beginning of their romance, the insider noted that “it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now.”

Related: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Try HARD To Make Sure They Don’t Break Up!

It sounds like the 29-year-old crooner is fitting in so well, too, the confidant shared:

“He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now.”

Whoa! So exciting! And just to prove how serious things are, Kenny has officially taken herself off the market:

“Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him.”

Aw! Things sound really positive for these two!

Related: Pete Davidson Gushes Over Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders!

As we’ve been following, the couple first sparked dating rumors in February when they were caught leaving the same El Lay restaurant. Per TMZ, they were on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. A source at the time told the outlet:

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house. She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”

While they haven’t made their romance IG official yet, they have been seen stepping out together more and more. Just last month, The Kardashians star was spotted supporting her new man during his two-hour-long Coachella set! In early April, they were also seen riding around on a horse together! Cute!

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner went horse riding together, even sharing a horse at one point during the fun date. https://t.co/TanAhPmMup — TMZ (@TMZ) April 4, 2023

As we mentioned, not everyone is a fan of the new pairing. Specifically, the basketball player, who Kendall was attached to for two years. He reportedly doesn’t think they’ll last for the long haul. But, hey, they seem to be taking things one step at a time and it’s working!

What do YOU think about this couple?? Let us know your thoughts (below)!

[Image via Kendall Jenner/Bad Bunny/Instagram]