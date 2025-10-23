Kendall Jenner Reveals Where She Lost Her Virginity!

Kendall Jenner is opening up about her first sexual encounter.

During the premiere episode of The Kardashians season 7 on Thursday, the KarJenenrs took a major stroll down memory lane. If you didn’t know, the iconic Jenner mansion Kris bought in Hidden Hills in 2010 — the one that was featured prominently throughout Keeping Up with the Kardashians — was put up for sale in February of this year. And in the episode, the family reconvened there to say one final goodbye… But not without bringing back ALL sorts of memories!

While doing a walkthrough with Kris and Khloé, Kendall peeked into her old bedroom, which has since been converted into a closet. But she felt it deserved more dignity than that! Because a major milestone happened there! She revealed:

“I lost my virginity in that room.”

Kris believed her daughter without a doubt, wondering, “Where was I? Was I in the next room?” However, Kenny couldn’t keep up the facade… She confessed, “I actually didn’t,” before revealing she actually did “at his house” — which Khloé claimed she already knew. She didn’t budge on who, though! But according to the 818 founder, it wasn’t hard to slip out of the house… because Kris “didn’t care.” She explained in a confessional:

“Not only did she not know, she really didn’t give a f**k. She was like, ‘Oh, you’re going out ’til Wednesday? Great. Never come back.’”

She joked the matriarch “just has no more energy for” her and Kylie, who are Kris’ fifth and sixth children.

