‘Super Serious’ Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny ‘Seem In Love’ On Romantic Idaho Getaway!

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are still going strong!

The lovebirds are seemingly taking their relationship to the next level as they continue to do couple-y things… And may even be exchanging the L-word! A source close to the pair revealed to People Tuesday that their most recent adventure together was to the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in Harrison, Idaho, for what sounds like a romantic and relaxing couple’s retreat!

According to the insider, the supermodel and the Grammy winner were spotted at the rustic sanctuary looking “really cute” and “so happy together” — but the trip wasn’t ALL about relaxing, as the two apparently hit a few workouts at the facility’s gym, and even brought a furry friend along for the adventure!

A couple that works out together stays together! And while the two may not have any children of their own — YET — they sound like great dog parents!

The source added:

“They definitely seem in love, and super serious.”

Good for them! They pretty much had the world stacked against them when they first sparked romance rumors, but clearly they have a strong draw to one another and are choosing to make it work!

As for their stay at the peaceful Idaho getaway, well, it sounds like they wanted to fly under the radar as much as possible. The source shared:

“They’re really friendly. Kendall is so low key that plenty of guests don’t even know who she was.”

We bet that was a nice treat for them BOTH to step away from all the chaos of city life and stardom, even if it was just for a little bit. It probably does wonders to help them stay sane and block out any hate they may still be getting! Back in May, an insider told Us Weekly that Kenny “definitely sees long-term potential” with the Tití Me Preguntó rapper, so we’re not necessarily surprised to see them still going strong.

At the time, the source dished that The Kardashians star “feels like [Bad Bunny is] the complete package,” and that he treats her like “a total gentleman.” The source added:

“They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill. He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It’s more of a relationship now.”

Could this really be the one for Kenny?! Only time will tell!

[Images via Vogue & Rolling Stone/YouTube]