Ariana Grande Returning To US To Be With Family & Friends After Divorce Reveal

Ariana Grande is coming home!

Amid the news of her split with hubby Dalton Gomez going public, the singer is getting ready to head back home to the US, according to sources for The US Sun. On Tuesday, an insider dished to the outlet:

“She is going home to see her friends and family as the scrutiny about her failed marriage increases.”

The couple’s marriage allegedly started to crumble earlier this year when the real estate broker started to realize just how famous his wife is. Something that seems to be a pattern that Hollywood is picking up on All Too Well after the pandemic restrictions and lockdown…

As we previously reported, Dalton allegedly grew frustrated with “why they needed to go around town with security” — which, clearly is “a must” for someone as famous as Ariana! Then things just got worse when the 7 Rings singer went to the UK back in December to film the upcoming movie Wicked. One last-ditch effort to save the marriage (which also failed), and then that was that. It’s looking pretty over.

Now that the Victorious alum is free from filming, though, she’s looking to her loved ones for support. The source told the news outlet she just really needs a shoulder to lean on right now:

“Ariana wants to step out of the spotlight and spend time with the people who mean the most to her, who will support her through this difficult time.”

Tough…

Of course with the SAG actors strike, filming was coming to a halt anyway, but according to the Sun‘s sources Ari completely finished with her scenes anyway. So she was just hanging out in London for the tennis and the bestiez? It also means she’s free to return to the US, and won’t have to go back to the UK for work. So she can come home and dive back under the radar after those Wimbledon pics.

Her approach to the split looks much different than Dalton’s, though, as it’s been rumored he jumped right back into dating.

According to TMZ on Monday, he “has been dating over the last few months,” and his estranged wife is totally okay with it all. Their split has been pretty amicable so far, with things being kept super quiet since January when they hit a really rough patch. A source told PageSix at the time:

“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends. … They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”

It’s good to hear they’re on good terms, even though it’s sad things came to an end. We’re wishing them both happiness in the future!

[Image via Ariana Grande/Instagram]