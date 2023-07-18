Jordyn Woods Apologized To Kylie Jenner! Here's How The BFF's Reconciliation Really Went Down...

It took one little move from Jordyn Woods to get back into longtime former BFF Kylie Jenner‘s good graces.

That’s the story insiders are revealing right now, at least. As Perezcious readers are no doubt following, Jordyn and Kylie publicly reunited over the weekend. That reconciliation brought a lot of interest from people who have been following the now-four-year-old infidelity saga involving Jordyn and Tristan Thompson.

But that all appears to be water under the bridge at this point. Well, maybe for everyone involved except Khloé Kardashian, that is…

On Monday night, People dished new details from an insider who claimed to have info on how the duo’s public reconciliation took place. Per that source, Woods was apparently the one to first extend the olive branch and make things right with her former bestie.

Of Jordyn’s desire to mend fences after the 2019 falling-out over THAT Tristan trouble, the insider explained:

“Jordyn reached out to Kylie to apologize for how everything went down and let her know that she loves her.”

So there you go! Sounds simple, right? Maybe there’s a lesson for us all in that. Make that apology you’ve been dreading and worrying over — it turns out good things are right around the corner after you come clean!

But People also added another interesting tidbit about the duo’s re-connection, as well: this fence-mending isn’t some new thing at all! As you may recall, on Monday night, we reported surprising info from an insider who claimed the Life Of Kylie alums had been hanging out together quite a bit in private over the past year.

That surprising info has now been double-confirmed by this new insider, too!!! The mag’s source claimed the two 25-year-olds have made sure to stay “away from cameras” as they “worked on their friendship” in private. But they have been working on it!

So, just like we first laid out on Monday evening, the Saturday sushi dinner outing the whole world saw was NOT the first time these two have seen each other! It’s been a whole thing behind the scenes for a while! (And thus the aforementioned apology Jordyn made to Kylie likely would have come months ago?)

One more footnote to report from this insider: Khloé apparently “has not held her younger sister back” from re-building her friendship with Woods. Of course, Khloé and her daughter True Thompson were the ones most affected by the Jordyn-Tristan drama back in 2019.

And while the Good American founder has been dealing with a bunch more Tristan bull s**t in the years since, it appears she’s at least made peace with Jordyn being in Kylie’s life from here on out. Do y’all really buy that, tho, Perezcious readers?! Or could there still be tension brewing from the Revenge Body alum’s side?

Regardless, it sounds like Jordyn and Kylie are full-on BFFs again. The world is healing!

Thoughts??

