Kentucky Man Allegedly Shoots Roommate In Fight Over Last Hot Pocket!

A man from Kentucky has been arrested after allegedly shooting his roommate during a fight over the last Hot Pocket in their shared home.

According to multiple news reports, the alleged shooter has been identified at 64-year-old Clifton E. Williams (pictured above, in his mugshot). Williams was taken into custody in the city of Louisville late on Sunday after the incident. Now, he is facing one count of assault for injuring his roommate during the incident, per the Louisville Metro Police Department.

According to WLKY, Williams allegedly became angry on Sunday evening upon discovering his roommate had eaten the final Hot Pocket in the house. We know Hot Pockets are tasty, but firearms?! Jeez…

In the fit of rage, Williams reportedly started “throwing tiles” at the unnamed victim. Then, as the roommate attempted to leave the home, Williams allegedly went outside and retrieved a gun. The arrest affidavit, per that outlet and Fox 19 News, says the shooter then reentered the house and shot his roommate IN THE BUTT!!!

The injured roommate immediately rushed out of the home and got assistance from a nearby neighbor. He called the cops to report the incident and request an ambulance. Per WPSD, the unidentified victim was quickly transported to the University of Louisville Hospital. There, he received medical treatment for injuries that were not deemed to be life-threatening.

After Williams was taken into custody on Sunday evening, he spent the night in jail. At his arraignment on Monday morning, the alleged shooter was instructed to refrain from contacting his roommate for any reason. He was also ordered to refrain from possessing any firearms or weapons, according to Fox 19 News.

Williams’ next court appearance on the assault charge is scheduled for May 30. Per People, it is unclear whether he has entered a plea or obtained an attorney yet. Here is more on the ongoing investigation and court proceedings following this jaw-dropping and senseless microwave rampage:

Absolutely wild…

As Perezcious readers will recall, there have been a TON of shootings like this nationwide in recent weeks for similarly senseless reasons. You may remember the teenager shot in Kansas City for ringing a stranger’s doorbell back in early April. Or the mid-April instance of the young woman killed in New York for turning her car around in a stranger’s driveway.

Or perhaps the late April incident where a man using a leaf blower was shot and killed in his Illinois driveway by a neighbor. Or the evil Texas man who shot and killed an entire family of his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting an AR-15 in his yard. And on, and on, and on…

At least this shooting wasn’t fatal, thankfully. Still, who the f**k is so quick to use a gun during an argument like this?! Shameful!

