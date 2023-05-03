Texas Cops Finally Find Man Accused Of Killing Five Neighbors Who Asked Him To Stop Shooting AR-15 In Yard

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The man accused of murdering five of his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting guns so their infant could sleep has been arrested.

We’ve been covering the awful story come out of Cleveland, Texas this past weekend. On Friday night, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa allegedly shot and killed five members of a family — including a 9-year-old boy — after being asked to stop shooting an AR-15 style rifle late at night in the neighborhood.

Related: Smoking Gun Evidence Revealed In ‘Cult Mom’ Lori Vallow Child Murder Case?

Oropesa (pictured above, in his mugshot) fled the scene after the Friday night killings. But thankfully, on Tuesday evening, after a four-day manhunt across the state, cops in the tiny town of Cut and Shoot, Texas came across the accused killer.

Per NBC News, somebody in Cut and Shoot — which is about an hour north of Houston — called in a tip to the FBI at about 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. An hour later, cops swarmed a home in the small town and took Oropesa into custody.

In a statement to the media, FBI Special Agent Jimmy Paul thanked the person who called in the tip:

“We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location.”

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, who had been helping to lead the manhunt since Friday, had more pointed words about the arrest.

He called Oropesa a “coward,” per multiple media outlets, and added:

“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry.”

Wow…

According to Sheriff Capers, Oropesa will be charged with five counts of murder. He is currently being held on $5 million bond.

Related: Texas Man Allegedly Paused His Date To Kill Fake Parking Lot Attendant Over $40

Here is more on his arrest:

Thank goodness this man was finally found. We continue to send our condolences to all the victims’ family members, friends, and loved ones.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

[Image via Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office/ABC 7 News Bay Area/YouTube]