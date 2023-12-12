Wait, HOW LONG Have Kevin Costner & Jewel Been Dating Really?!

Hold the phone! Have Kevin Costner and Jewel been together for longer than everyone initially thought? A lot longer?

Earlier this month, the Yellowstone star and the You Were Meant For Me singer sparked romance rumors when photos of them all cuddled up during a trip to Richard Branson‘s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in November surfaced. Jewel was there for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which she founded, and Kevin had been a guest. During the entire getaway, the two reportedly were “flirty” with each other and got cozy.

We got the sense the 68-year-old had just met the 49-year-old singer — and this thing, whatever it was, had just started. Not so, says an insider! The source told People on Tuesday that the relationship is “not brand new” — although didn’t provide any specific timeline details! The insider said:

“The relationship between Kevin and Jewel is fresh but not brand new. There is very big attraction on both sides.”

Whoa! The source then noted that Jewel isn’t just dating Kevin for the sake of dating — she actually likes him:

“Jewel likes Kevin’s type and Kevin likes to be in a relationship, so this is cool. He is having fun after his contentious divorce. He is glad that is over.”

Perezcious readers know Kevin was in a nasty divorce battle with Christine Baumgartner earlier this year. They eventually reached a settlement in September. So he hasn’t been divorced too long! So when did Jewel and Kevin’s relationship actually start?! Did they spark a romance right after he and Christine settled their divorce? Was Kevin secretly talking to Jewel amid the former couple’s messy legal proceedings — and just waiting to take things public until after the heat died down? Someone get these two talking because we need some timeline clarification here!

