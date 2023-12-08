Sorry, Reese! Kevin Costner Sparks Dating Rumors With Jewel After 'Flirty' Charity Trip!

Looks like Kevin Costner HAS moved on — just not with Reese Witherspoon!

The Yellowstone actor was caught getting very “flirty” with singer Jewel last month in photos just obtained by TMZ. And, y’all, we can feel the sparks flying just from the images!

Per the outlet on Friday, the pair were both on Richard Branson‘s Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands in November for a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation, which the musician is the founder of. Kevin was a guest — but they flew over together and hung out a TON throughout the week. One insider dished:

“There was definitely something going on. They were flirty, and when they were together, it was like they both just lit up.”

Wow!

Another insider added:

“You could tell they were trying to be discreet, but anybody who saw them could tell something was going on.”

Yeah, they weren’t hiding their chemistry much — just look at them all cuddled up (below)!

Kevin Costner and Jewel Dating, Cozy Photos on Caribbean Vacay | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/LT5yaSfk9z — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2023

Cute!!

Interestingly, they’re not doing much to hide from the dating speculation since the artist took to her Instagram after the event to thank everyone — including the newly divorced actor! Alongside a slideshow of snapshots (which included a group photo with both Jewel and Kevin present), she gushed:

“It’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year.”

And just like they came, the possible love birds flew home together, as well. Okay, then! Seems like maybe something is brewing here!

It would be good timing for both of them. As we all know, the Hidden Figures star just went through a bitter AF split from baby momma Christine Baumgartner. He was briefly linked to The Morning Show actress last month (and even though her rep denied the fling, the rumors persisted — but we guess that faded if he’s already found someone new).

Meanwhile, the Grammy nominee, 49, broke up with her husband Ty Murray back in 2014. Apparently, she’s been really “picky” about who she wants to settle down with next — but the 68-year-old actually has a good shot! A confidant spilled the tea:

“She wants a good man, and Kevin fits the bill.”

Despite the exciting buzz, the sources noted the relationship is “rather new,” so who knows what’ll happen. The good news is that everything they’re hearing points to them being a couple! In Touch also got some intel on the pairing earlier this week, saying that “all the guests were going crazy over” Kevin, but “he really hit it off with Jewel.” They explained:

“At one dinner, they were seated next to each other, laughing and chatting. They looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

They’re both each other’s type, too, as the vocalist “often falls for rugged cowboy types” and the film star “has a thing for blondes.” As for if The Bodyguard alum is really ready for another relationship after his marriage came to an end in May, they added:

“He’s enjoying being single again after 18 years of marriage, but she definitely caught his eye. He’s ready to move on with his life.”

And Jewel just might be the woman for him:

“He’s had a lot on his plate, so it was nice to get away and relax. And having a beautiful woman on his arm was icing on the cake. Who knows if it will last, but they definitely make a great couple!”

We’ll have to wait and see what comes of this! Reactions?? Do you think they make a cute pair? Let us know (below)!

