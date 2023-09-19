OMG! Kevin Costner’s Divorce Is SETTLED!!

This is a first!!! The nasty divorce between Kevin Costner and his ex Christine Baumgartner is already OVER!

According to TMZ sources on Tuesday, the bitter exes have settled their legal split — just four months after the former handbag designer first filed and ignited a court war!

While the details of the settlement are unknown at this time, insiders confirmed Christine signed a three-age settlement letter over the weekend, bringing an end to the battle. While the prenup is enforceable, confidants believe she wound up with more than what she was entitled to for the sake of settling. Inneresting!

As we’ve been following, the Yellowstone actor and his baby momma have been butting heads since May, mostly over the financial aspect of the case. But after Christine asked for an astronomical amount of child support, the judge began to side in Kevin’s favor, making it pretty clear he was likely going to come out on top. So, perhaps that’s why she put a quick end to this — especially if the Hidden Figures alum ended up giving her more money anyway!

It’s no doubt been a stressful time for the family, so we hope this quick settlement will allow the co-parents to focus on helping their three children navigate this challenging time. Considering we thought they might become the next Brangelina, this is huge news! Good for them.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Can you believe they settled after all that drama?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]