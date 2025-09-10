Kevin Sorbo's Son Thinks Women Shouldn't Have The Right To Vote

What is happening!!!!

Over the past several years, Kevin Sorbo has carved out a fervent and very public place for himself amongst far-right conservatives. As his career wound down, the Hercules star really got into identity politics — he’s known more for spouting patriarchal platitudes and fighting with commenters on social media than for acting. And it appears he’s passed down his ideologies to his son…

Last Friday, Braeden Sorbo appeared on the Truth & Liberty podcast and offered some shocking takes on women’s rights.

During a conversation with host Richard Harris, the 24-year-old LITERALLY claimed women should not have the right to vote — and attacked “the left” for taking away their “true freedom.” The shocking comments came after Harris asked for the young adult’s thoughts on whether there’s currently a return to “traditional forms of Christianity” and gender roles amongst young Americans. Braeden had the following to say:

“There 100 percent is. I know more young women today who say they wish they didn’t ever get the right to vote than I’ve ever talked to in my life. They go back and they go, ‘Well, if I never had this, then everything throughout the history with abortion and feminism and all of these things wouldn’t have taken place and so I would much rather give up my one right to vote if it meant 10,000 liberal women wouldn’t be allowed to vote so that we could return our country to a better place.’”

Women are constantly telling a 24-year-old white guy that they wish they had fewer rights? Uh huh.

He went on:

“Women control the house which means they control the vote of their husbands. And so that true dynamic was one vote for the entire household that was pretty much dictated by the wife, right?”

He went on to try and connect women’s suffrage to the “decline,” “moral degradation,” and “societal downfall” of the West, claiming we “tricked thousands and thousands and thousands of people into thinking” women NOT having the right to vote was “oppression.”

No, unfortunately this is not a bad joke. This is a genuine tangent spoken from the mouth of a young man in America in 2025. And not just spoken, platformed! Meaning other young men will hear this without commentary, without interrogation.

Harris went on to ask the nepo baby directly if “women shouldn’t have the right to vote,” and he responded wholeheartedly:

“Yes.”

He added:

“My stance is a voting system based on Christian morals which related to married couples having one joint vote … It is this idea that we should be working together because when we pit the genders against each other, the battle of the sexes, we split everything apart. We took the children out of the home and put them in the government school systems. We pit the wife against her husband and the husband against his wife. And that is what led to the downfall of America.”

School bad, women voting bad. Uh huh.

So uh… what about single women and men? Braeden declared in his ideal America, “they don’t vote.” And of course, the right-wingers want to take away the rights of the LGBT community to marry, so they’d definitely never get to vote. Creating a second class of citizen that can’t vote unless they participate in a specific tradition that may not align with their own moral judgment? OK, that’s what’s called fascism, Braeden. Maybe more school wouldn’t have been so bad after all?

You can watch more if you dare (below):

This is our youth! And to think we once believed Gen-Z would be the generation to right the wrongs of so many preceding generations. How naive we were…

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off in the comments down below.

[Images via Truth & Liberty/YouTube & FayesVision/WENN]