Singer Khalid Comes Out As Gay -- After Being Outed By Ex Online!

Khalid has come out — but only because his former partner outed him.

On Friday night, the 26-year-old singer took to X (Twitter) to drop a pride flag emoji before adding:

“there yall go. next topic please lol.”

When someone responded to the post “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH,” Khalid confirmed he is gay:

“I am! And that’s okay.”

He then explained in a follow-up post that he was unfortunately outed:

“I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me love yall.”

Another social media user chimed in to say that “the closet was glass baby. but we accept you. its not about who you love its about your artistry.” However, the Lovely artist insisted he “wasn’t hiding anything” but he never said anything about his sexuality because “it’s just not any of your business.” To prove he was not “hiding,” a fan posted a short clip of his music video Satellite, saying:

“Then there was the LGBTQ anthem he gave us in 2022 but ya’ll kinda slept. Either way.. hate that Khalid was forced out but he wasn’t ‘hiding’ it. He just didn’t need to TELL nobody.”

Appreciating the comment, Khalid replied:

“thank you!!!! I was never hiding.”

Good for Khalid! Check out all his posts (below):

????️‍????!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me ???? love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

thank you!!!! I was never hiding https://t.co/1yhNythnMP — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

Although Khalid did not say who outed him, the internet pretty much assumed it was fellow singer Hugo D Almonte. You see, he claimed on X his week that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers suck my d**k and it was really bad.” Whoa. He continued:

“I was dating this dumb ass singer he’s ugly as f**k but he tried to set me up and lie and say I broke into his house because I broke up with him like why would I go to your house and do all that if I broke up with you dumb ass!”

While Almonte did not reveal the identity of the ex-boyfriend at first, many fans guessed he was talking about Khalid. That lead him to upload a since-deleted picture with the Eastside artist, writing:

“Bitch ass lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him.”

Yikes…

It is not cool to out someone. However, Almonte is doubling down on his actions! He told Vulture in an email statement:

“[It’s] really funny how it works because my intentions was never to out someone who’s clearly been out already in the community in Los Angeles. my intentions was to share my story and share how he tried to use his power to silence me because I simply ended our relationship, he was afraid of what I might say.”

The thing is that Khalid never officially confirmed his sexuality to the world. So yes, his posts did out him. Almonte went on to say that people have begun to “belittle” him and send him death threats. While what he did was not OK, let’s not send death threats, people. That is just as awful to do. Jeez. Almonte added:

“all I’ve learned from this is never allow anyone to silence me, it’s crazy that these people said I was chasing clout, when I was holding onto this for five years, and I finally had enough.”

Despite the backlash he’s facing right now, Almonte posted and deleted a statement on the platform that he would not take back his actions:

“So if I had a chance to do it all over, I would do it again and again and again the same way.”

Hmm.

We wish Khalid was able to come out on his own terms — and not because an ex outed him. Reactions, Perezcious leaders? Let us know in the comments.

