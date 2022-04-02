Khloé Kardashian Responds To Commenter Who Claimed She Has ‘Butt Implants’

Khloé Kardashian is once again coming in with the clap backs!

When a Kardashian fan account posted a video of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stretching in a fuchsia workout set, one social media user noticed there might have been something different about KoKo – specifically in the rump department. They wrote in the comments section:

“omg u can see her implants when stretching. A 2nd layer of her bum on top of her bum.”

Others immediately agreed with the person’s observation, commenting:

“Yea I see it too. Something in her butt. Like something extra.” “Sorry, if her butt is natural then I have some oceanfront property in Arizona I can sell to her.” “They are not implants. They are fat injections.” “Unless those leggings have cushion….idk, something is off but hey she paid so they’re hers.”

It did not take long before the 37-year-old reality star hopped into the conversation to respond to the initial critic who thought she had some work done on her derriere, saying:

“lol silly goose. It’s the seam design of the leggings. that’s so funny ha! You guys just want to believe anything bad.”

At least she was not butt hurt about it…

Ch-ch-check out what went down (below):

Despite commenters’ speculation over her having butt implants, Khloé has previously shared on the KUWTK reunion special last year that the only plastic surgery she has had was a nose job and “injections,” telling host Andy Cohen at the time:

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job. Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me! You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose.”

As for her injections? She admitted to getting some done to her face but denied doing Botox now since she “responded horribly” to it before.

Obviously, the Good American founder has never been shy about setting the record straight about things in her life. She has actually been on fire with the IG responses this week! The momma previously spoke out to a different Insta user who questioned why she wasn’t “important enough” to walk the red carpet at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party in comparison to her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner. The person also noted how Khloé was seemingly “the only Kardashian” to never attend the Met Gala. Not standing for the comment, she fired back at the time:

​​”I don’t know what on earth you’re talking about and where you think you come up with these stories that you assume are facts,” she wrote in response. Both your comments are untrue babe.”

Khloé certainly knows how to nail a clap back, huh. What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound off in the comments!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram, WENN]