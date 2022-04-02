Kanye West Told Kim Kardashian He Is ‘Going Away To Get Help’ After His Instagram Attacks

Whoa! It sounds like Kanye West is ready to call a ceasefire!

After months of lashing out at his ex-wife, a source close to the Kardashian family revealed to Page Six that the 44-year-old rapper has finally agreed to back off his attacks against Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson once and for all and plans on “going away to get help.” The insider explained on Friday:

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

It is unclear what type of help he is seeking, whether it be a treatment facility or otherwise. However, his representative told the publication that Kanye is “committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.” Seems like he and Kimmy Kakes are finally on the same page…

As you know by now, things have been very tense between the former couple for a while. While he initially was vocal about his desire to win Kim back, his reconciliation pleas quickly turned into social media attacks. And over the past couple of months, he has done everything from accusing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum of keeping him away from their kids to bashing her for ​letting their 8-year-old daughter North on TikTok.

Kanye has also threatened her beau multiple times on social media, even posting a picture of someone being choked and declaring that he would “handle the situation” personally at one point. It became so aggressive that Kim had to beg the Yeezy creator to stop, fearing that someone might harm her boyfriend due to him “creating a dangerous and scary environment.”

While Kanye promised to take accountability for his behavior, things only continued. He later moved his attacks towards the Saturday Night Live star from the ‘gram to two music videos for his song Eazy, in which a claymation version of Pete was buried alive and then punched by a skinned monkey. For the most part, Pete had not responded to the attacks, but he did reach out to Kanye to defend Kim in a series of text messages, writing:

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f**king lucky that she’s your kids mom. I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f**k up.”

Eventually, the Stronger artist’s antics boiled over and got him temporarily kicked off Instagram, plus barred from the Grammys after posting a racial epithet about Trevor Noah, who blasted him on The Daily Show for his abusive behavior towards Kim. Now, it seems like Ye is ready to change his ways for the better.

Hopefully, this will truly be the end of the drama between Kanye, Kim, and Pete. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

