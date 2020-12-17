Khloé Kardashian Hilariously Points Out ‘Rude’ Mistake In Old Family Christmas Card

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their ICONIC annual Christmas cards, a mainstay over the last couple of decades, but there appears to be one from the past that isn’t as perfect as the rest.

On Wednesday, an Instagram account called @90sanxiety posted a photo of the family’s greeting card from the early ’90s, in which Khloé Kardashian is decked out with Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney, brother Rob, and their late father Robert Kardashian Sr. in a classic get-up!

Related: Kim & Kanye To Focus On Kids & Christmas Despite Marriage Troubles

While the snap is super adorable, it appears that the momma of one’s name is completely spelled wrong in the holiday message!! The card read:

“Merry Christmas! The Kardashian Family Robert, Kourtney, Kimberly, Kholé and Robert.”

See (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nineties Anxiety (@90sanxiety)

Whoops!

The Good American founder only noticed the typo now, jokingly calling it out on her Instagram Story, too. She captioned the photo:

“Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typ0 in my name!!! So rude!! The disrespect of it all lol.”

Despite the spelling error, we cannot deny that the nostalgic photo is just too cute and hilarious!

Think we’ll see a Xmas card from the fam this year??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN]