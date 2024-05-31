'Welcome To The Real World': Khloé Kardashian DRAGGED Online After Complaining She's 'Exhausted' Without A Live-In Nanny!

Khloé Kardashian got a lot of eye rolls over her latest parenting comments!

During the new episode of The Kardashians this week, the reality star told Kourtney Kardashian she didn’t go to Paris with the rest of their family because she wanted to be home with her two children. While Khloé was happy to stay back with True and Tatum, she admitted she is “exhausted” taking care of them when she doesn’t have Tristan Thompson to help out. At the time, he had returned to Cleveland for basketball season.

And even when her baby daddy is gone, Khloé doesn’t have a live-in nanny:

“He’s a big help when he’s here. And, you know, I don’t have nannies at night, which I might have to change or at least have someone be available sometimes.”

When Kourtney asked if anyone “lives in right now,” the Good American founder confirmed no one does. Not that she would want a live-in nanny anyhow! Khloé apparently likes to be very hands-on:

“No. And I’m just so hands-on. It’s, like, cool half the time, but I make all of her lunches, I make her dinners, I do everything. I don’t let anyone else do it. Tristan has done it, but I’m so particular.”

As we mentioned, Khloé loves being there for her children. But at the same time, parenting leaves her tired AF by the end of the day! She got super candid in her confessional, saying:

“Listen, I love my routine. I love being with my kids. But being a parent is hard. And it’s f**king every day after 8:30, when True’s asleep, I am crawling like I’m Leonardo DiCaprio out of Wolf of Wall Street to my bed. Like, how do I get there? Then you wake up again and you do it all. And make the lunches. And I started with the cookie-cutter hearts for the watermelon. Like, once you start the cute s**t that you’re so excited to do, God forbid, you don’t. Like at the same time, it’s like all you want. It’s the weirdest f**king thing. Because you’re exhausted, and you’re like, ‘I’m gonna die,’ and then literally when they’re asleep by 10, I’m like, ‘I miss them.’ Like, ‘Get it together, Khloé, snap out of it.’”

Damn! It sounded like Koko needed to rant! But if Khloe hoped for some sympathy from viewers, she’s going to be disappointed!

Instead, the KUWTK alum got viciously read online over her comments — with many noting she has “the luxury” of having help with her kids AND frankly works a lot fewer hours than 99.9% of single moms. See the reactions (below):

“Try that without any help plus a full time job. Parenting is exhausting for sure” “Welcome to the real world” “But she has a nanny all day ….something most moms don’t have the luxury of.” “Folks I’m exhausted but I have all these professional ppl on speed dial if needed boy what a rough life I have” “Just shut up already! You have maids, chefs, daytime help! Talk to real women who do it all…on their own! Yuck!” “Just a chef, housekeeper, personal trainer, in home doctors. Poor woman.”

Oof!

