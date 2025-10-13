Khloé Kardashian's Kids Are SO BIG In Adorable New Photos!

Khloé Kardashian‘s babies aren’t babies anymore!

In a new post to Instagram, Koko shared a photo dump of her life lately — which features lots of momma moments. The 41-year-old has been spending time with her and her ex Tristan Thompson‘s kids True and Tatum as fall and spooky season gets in full swing! The kiddos’ cousins even stopped by in a few of the pics, which show off the whole fam having a blast.

See some of the pics for yourself (below):

Wow! Can you believe how big Tatum has gotten? And look at True! Time passes SO fast…

Related: OMG Kris Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde! LOOK!

Also, those Halloween decorations! LOVES IT! Khloé captioned the post:

“Life is Beautiful”

Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

How sweet. We love to see the kiddos living their best lives! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]