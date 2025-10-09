Got A Tip?

OMG Kris Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde! LOOK! 

Kris Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde

Kris Jenner is taking a page from Kim Kardashian’s book and went platinum BLONDE! Yes, we are serious!

The 69-year-old reality star got celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton to transform her dark hair into a blonde bob for Shark Beauty’s launch party at Cut Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel. In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Kris is sitting in a salon chair with her hair wrapped in a towel, while the 42-year-old stands behind her with a mixing bowl.

The pair lip-syncs the words to Sabrina Carpenter’s new song, When Did You Get Hot? After Chris mouths the lyrics, “OK, here it comes,” the KarJenner matriarch places her hand in front of the camera before revealing the big change! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1)

WOW!!!

Kris continued to flaunt the chic new look, posting two pics on her own account. Take a look (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner)

Kris is really in her reinvention era! We love it! Even if it is just a wig, she went for it!

What are your reactions to her new do, Perezcious readers? Share them in the comments!

[Image via Chris Appleton/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]

Oct 09, 2025 11:30am PDT

