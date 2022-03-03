Fans Call Out Khloé Kardashian For Filtered Pictures With Martha Stewart!

Khloé Kardashian was called out once again for editing her pics and supposedly looking completely unrecognizable in them.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum made headlines on Wednesday when she posted several pictures with Kris Jenner and Martha Stewart to Instagram. Koko revealed in the caption of the pics that the 66-year-old momager surprised her with a lunch with the legendary businesswoman, saying:

“My mom surprised me and we had lunch with the ICON, the QUEEN herself, @marthastewart48. Queen Martha has always been someone I have adored. She’s ambitious, motivated, kind, funny as hell, she’s bad ass! She is organized AF. She throws down in the kitchen. She loves landscaping. She loves animals, loves her CBD And she ain’t no snitch. This is my kind of Queen. All Hail.”

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Had A Hilarious Response To Being Accused Of Epic Photoshop Fail!

In the three snapshots, the Good American founder stood in the center while holding out the camera for Kris and Martha to get into the frame. Another featured the group all smiles standing on the bottom of a stairway. Ch-ch-check out the photos (below):

The Martha Stewart Show star also posted similar snaps from their time together, writing in the caption:

“Wow! House call to @krisjenner and daughter @khloekardashian their new homes are so beautiful, the gardens lush, and the hospitality outstanding We had fun talking business and peacocks!”

Love it!!! What a trio!

Despite the iconic moment, people just could not see past how Khloé’s face seemingly looks different and her skin appears smoother, leading some to believe that she heavily altered the pics before posting them to the ‘gram. Take a look at a few of the reactions in the comments section (below):

“I miss how Khloe used to look. It’s sad what our society does to women.”

“dude these face tunes are so bad.”

“Pleeze stop w the redic filters lol.”

“Pretty, but so photo shopped!!”

“Holy filters Batman”

Others also dragged Martha and Kris for their youthful appearances:

“Wow they both had so much face work down they both look unrecognizable.”

“Can’t recognize any of them? Who are they?”

“It really is quite hard to decide, who has had the most work done, on their face…”

“Martha, have you visited their doctors? You look 25 years younger?”

“lol that’s a ton of plastic surgery”

“Khloe showed Martha how to Facetune.”

“What did Kris do to her face?”

However, not everyone had something harsh to say about the images! Many fans penned some sweet messages for Khloé, saying how “beautiful” and “happy” she looked at the moment. And honestly, we agree. Yeah, it seems very likely she polished everyone’s skin up in the pics, but unrecognizable? Nah.

But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you find that Koko looks unrecognizable here? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Khloe Kardashian/Instagram]