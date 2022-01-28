Kourtney Kardashian Has A Hilarious Response To Being Accused Of Epic Photoshop Fail!

Another day, another Kardashian being accused of badly photoshopping themselves!

Just a few days after Kim Kardashian’s major photo editing blunder, Kourtney Kardashian has now become the latest sister to be called out on social media for heavily editing a picture.

The pic in question was posted to Instagram Stories on Friday, and according to online critics it was an epic fail! In the snapshot, the 42-year-old reality star poses on her knees in a leopard robe, holding a glass of wine in her hands. With her back to the camera, she has her head turned to look seductively into the lens.

So where is the photoshop fail? Well, let’s just say it was a bit lower than her eyeline. Fans were quick to accuse Kourt of enhancing her behind to look larger than it appears in real life. While she initially removed the pic from the ‘gram, people had already screenshotted and posted it on Reddit, pointing out the alteration in a thread. One wrote:

“She really thought she would get away with this and everyone would be like, ‘Yeah that’s real Kourtney!’”

Another chimed in:

“At this point the bad photoshop must be intentional.”

Someone else commented:

“What in the what, whyyyy? This has to be a joke.”

Meanwhile, others tried to give the momma the benefit of the doubt. They still thought it was a photoshop fail but guessed it was intentional — and her way of trolling Kimmy Kakes’ recent oops. Some said:

“​​I think she’s doing it to make fun of Kim who just had that wonky leg Photoshop fail. I can see her cackling as she obviously distorted herself to troll Kim.” “She’s probably poking fun at Kim for her Photoshop fail lol.” “I can definitely see this as a sarcastic post poking fun at the other sisters with obvious and weird photoshopped body parts.”

Hmmm. We don’t know about that one…

However, Kourtney apparently decided she would not stand for the accusations this time around! On Friday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum clapped back at all of the chatter over the image, claiming she did not have anything to do with it in the first place:

“OMG r u serious this is a fan edit”

According to Kourt was just posting a fan’s pic, the way she and some of her sisters often do — and any photoshop fails are entirely fan fiction. We mean, who else would be so obsessed with her derriere? LOLz!

She had nothing to do with the photoshopping, therefore there was definitely no mocking of Kim intended!

Alongside several laughing and crying emojis, she then added:

“For better ways to use your time, instead of analyzing edits of me, follow @poosh.”

TBH, we may have to applaud that response! Get that plug in, gurl! LOLz!

Ch-ch-check out the picture that started all of the debates (below):

BTW, the original can be found way back in May of last year. As you can see, the pic has been altered by the fan — cutting off a lot of the robe and making Kourt’s backside look quite a bit broader in the process!

Case solved!

As we all know, the Kardashians are no stranger to photoshops fails — and being called out for them. Recently, Kim deleted one of her sexy bikini snaps on the ‘gram after followers realized her back leg looked completely distorted, with a really noticeable curve showing up on her calf. The KKW Beauty founder then got slammed for potentially editing Khloé Kardashians daughter True Thompson into some photos from their trip to Disneyland. So the fam is pretty much used to all of the accusations at this point — so we’re kind of shocked that Kourtney even took the time to address the latest one!

What do you think of the photoshop drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know what you think in the comments (below)!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]