Khloé Kardashian Fan Girls Over Love Is Blind Star Alexa Lemieux & Says Single KarJenner Girls Should Do The Show!

Khloé Kardashian got the chance to meet Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux this week, and she made the most of it!

On Wednesday night, the 38-year-old Kardashians star hosted a Good American event at Soho House in West Hollywood. Among those in attendance was popular LIB alum Lemieux, who married now-husband Brennon Lemieux in the third season of the hit Netflix show.

Related: Did Maralee Nichols Shade Khloé Over Daughter True’s Big Birthday Bash??

The Calabasas native fawned over Alexa at the event, and posted a series of pictures of the two of them on Instagram. Calling Alexa “beautiful,” Khloé first wrote:

“When Hulu and Netflix collide. @mrsalexalemieux you beautiful girl you!

So sweet! But then, things got interesting. The Revenge Body alum asked fans whether it would be wise for “some of us single K sisters” to give streaming love a try in the LIB pods:

“I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?”

Um YES!

We would love to see Khloé, Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner try their hand at pod dating on the hit show! Bring it on, girls!!! Down in the comment section of the post, Alexa gushed right back with this in response to Khloé:

“Wait did we just become best friends?!? I feel so grateful to have met such an empowering woman. Always learning how to spread love and positivity. Okurrrr”

Awww! Ch-ch-check out Khloé’s fan-girl moment (below):

So fun!

And Alexa got into the festive feels a bit, too! In her own IG post from the Good American shindig, the Netflix alum wrote:

“For all those that call me a Khloe dupe just want to say thank you for the compliment okurrr”

True Thompson‘s momma showered love in the comments section there, too, calling Alexa “gorgeous” in response:

“You’re gorgeous.”

A mutual appreciation and love… and a new friendship created from it. A feel-good story all around! TBH, that’s nice, but can we get back to imagining the KarJenner gals on Love Is Blind?! We know they are already fans of the show. Not only did Khloé prove that here, but back in November of last year, Kim tweeted positively about the series:

Who is watching Love Is Blind Season 3??? It’s soooo good — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 4, 2022

So the girls clearly already know the format and seem to be vibing with the show. Bring ’em in, Netflix!!

Maybe Hulu can carve out a one-time exception in their contracts or something? LOLz!

Related: Khloé Shares The CUTEST Throwback Pics As True Turns Five!

As for Khloé’s current love life, everything is TBD. The Strong Looks Better Naked author is fending off reconciliation attempts from her ex-partner and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The pair is not together now, as we’ve been reporting in recent weeks. In fact, Khloé is living the single life and pondering her next romantic move. But who knows what may happen…

Sooooo we’ll ask again: why not take it to the pods?!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Alexa Lemieux/Instagram/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]