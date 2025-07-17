Khloé Kardashian Says She No Longer Photoshops Her Pics -- But Fans Call BS! 

Khloé Kardashian is getting called out over her wild Photoshop claim!

Perezcious readers know the Kardashian-Jenner family has received a lot of backlash over the years for heavily editing their photos on Instagram, even Khlo. However, the Good American founder says is done with Photoshop! She responded to a rumor that she Photoshops every photo she shares online on the Wednesday episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast. Khloé admitted she used to edit all her pictures, but she doesn’t now:

“I don’t. But there was a time that I definitely did. There was a time that I was around some people that would make me feel like I needed to. I also think it was the era too. I felt like a lot of people were Photoshopping or heavily Photoshopping more than they do now. I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter.”

There are times when the 41-year-old reality star uses a filter, but it is not as frequent as it was before. She continued:

“And there’s definitely days that I’m like, ‘Ugh, I need a filter, I don’t feel good about myself,’ but, I’m on video. And I do like myself better on video than stills. I don’t think I’m the most photogenic but I’ll take 500 photos to get the one that I like. That’s OK, I’m allowed to do that.”

In the past, Khloé said she “wouldn’t dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping.” But looking back at those heavily edited pictures now, she feels she looks like “a cartoon character” and can’t believe she ever wanted to look like that:

“It’s humiliating that I even thought that was a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that. But I was around people who were all doing that. And if they took my photo they would make me look that way before giving it to me. And then I would think that’s how I looked. And if I got paparazzied, I’d be like, ‘I don’t look like that. I look like this photo.’”

Eventually, Khloé “had to reprogram” her mind to “lay off the filters” and recognize “this isn’t real” nor how she looked IRL. The Kardashians star added that she was “so consumed in the filter world and having my face look a way that it just wasn’t.” However, she “currently” doesn’t use filters and instead opts for “good lighting” and taking “a bunch” of photos to get the perfect one. Hmm. Watch her podcast confession (below):

While Khloé may say she no longer Photoshops her images, fans don’t buy one word of what she said! And can you blame them? It’s hard to believe her when the picture used for her own podcast is heavily edited! Social media users even pointed out on her Instagram comments that the video from the episode appears to have a filter! Fans wrote:

“This damn video has a filter. What are we even talking about?” “In the pasttttttt? Now babe.” “And By past, she means Yesterday.. .” “Sitting up there just delusional with a filter on the video chileeeeee smh.” “Why are you still lying Khloè it’s okay, we know you still do.”

But what do you think? Do you believe Khloé? Sound OFF in the comments!

