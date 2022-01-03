Did Kim Kardashian Photoshop Khloé's Daughter True Thompson Into These Disney Pics?!

Leave it to the KarJenner fam to send us down the road on the first, most head-scratching controversy of the new year. We’re honestly confused AF by this one!

Over the weekend, Kim Kardashian posted a set of pics to her Instagram account showing off 3-year-old daughter Chicago West having the time of her life at Disneyland. Along with Chi, the KKW Beauty founder also included little sis Khloé Kardashian‘s daughter True Thompson in the shots, too. Which would have been a super fun day out!! Except that fans quickly noticed that something was off about True’s presence in the pics…

You can see for yourself what we mean (below), as it appears that there’s something strange about the placement and shading of True’s body in both photos:

See what we mean?!

People immediately picked up on the fact that something just didn’t look right in either pic! And also, True’s face in both shots was bizarrely identical to previously-posted snaps of the 3-year-old (seen HERE). The photos are cute AF, but there’s something that just doesn’t look right.

Especially that second pic, something about True’s shadow seems too sharp to us! But we don’t know, we’re just asking!!

As Perezcious readers have come to expect with every KarJenner family Photoshop controversy, fans didn’t hold back in wondering what might have been going on, though. Here are just a few of the early reactions to Kim’s family photo set from the most magical place on Earth:

“Why did you edit true in the photo???” “Why does True look photoshopped in tho?” “Why is True cropped in?” “She looks like she was photoshopped in. Still cute tho” “Is True photoshopped ? Lmao” “Did you crop True into these pics???” “It’s like not even good photoshop that’s what’s crazy”

Wow!

That’s wild! Even if it’s not actually a Photoshopping adventure, the fact that so many people so quickly picked up on it has made it a THING!

But here’s something even crazier: this conspiracy theory has levels to it!

Some fans looked even closer at Kim’s Disney-related content and realized that not only did True’s position in the pics look unnatural, but the little girl in other photos and videos from that day had a totally different hairstyle than Khloé’s daughter in the final post! And at least one account pondered whether the girl at the theme park was even True in the first place!

This account (below) pointed out in a photo analysis that the girl had a single straight-back hair bun in one shot, only to then magically manifest as True’s double-sided buns in the final pic:

Whoa!

The result? Speculation that Kim may have actually digitally altered the pics to add True in the place of… Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi Webster!

WTF?!

As that conspiracy theory took hold in the comments, as well, followers speculated on why the SKIMS founder would have cut Stormi out of the shots at all:

“I suppose it’s because she wasn’t on the trip and they wanted her to feel that she was included in some way.” “I thought I was the only one that noticed something fishy” “I looked at these pictures and literally thought the same thing” “I’m assuming it’s probably because they don’t want people seeing Kylie taking Stormi out to enjoy life still because of Astroworld. I’m sure Kylie is still getting hate for that.”

So crazy! So much speculation! The first conspiracy of 2022!

It’s theoretically possible to have digitally added True’s head onto Stormi’s body, as the commenters allege. The girls were born just two months apart, after all! But would Kim actually do it??

It’s all just fan opinions, of course. Kim hasn’t publicly commented on anything related to this, and frankly, she knows better than to get mixed up in this social media firestorm. But still, it makes for a major head-scratcher for the rest of us… What do y’all think is going on here, Perezcious readers?! Did Kim actually add True to those Disney pics?! Or replace Stormi with her?? Or is it all wrong and those are real, actual pics of the 3-year-old girl??

Sound OFF with your take on everything down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]