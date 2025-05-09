Got A Tip?

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Blasts Rumors She's Been Photoshopped After Looking SO SLIM On Red Carpet

Teen Mom Kailyn Lowry CMA Awards No Photoshop Proof

Kailyn Lowry is making it clear: her incredible look on the red carpet is real! She’s just that slim now!

The Teen Mom star has been showing off her amazing weight loss recently — she’s clearly been working really hard post-breast reduction surgery. Her new transformation is absolutely inspiring to see — but just like with anyone in the spotlight, there’s going to be doubters!

The mom of seven attended the Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday night in an adorable ‘fit. She rocked the red carpet in matching slacks and a blazer, with a lacy corset top underneath, all tied together with gold jewelry. See her look (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Mullin (@alimullin)

@countrynow.com

That moment when @Kailyn Lowry crashes your interview with @Matt Mathews ???? @Katie Austin #acmawards

♬ original sound – CountryNow.com

Beautiful! But not all were convinced…

Related: Kailyn Breaks Up With Fiancé Elijah Scott Amid Cheating Rumors!

In fact, haters were quick to suggest she’d been photoshopped or has been using weight loss drugs like Ozempic. On Instagram, though, Kailyn shut down all the chatter. In a clip posted to her Stories, she removed her jacket to show off her body, proving no photoshop here:

“Thank y’all so much for saying that you think I Photoshopped my pictures. Truly the best compliment that I could have received … Thank you so much.”

Kailyn Lowry weight loss stories
(c) Kailyn Lowry/Instagram
Kailyn Lowry weight loss stories
(c) Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

The 33-year-old also posted a third story, adding:

“I’m also not on Ozempic, thank you so much.”

In another clip, her bestie Matt Matthews reads out hate comments while lying in bed. He read off a comment speculating that Kailyn was “heavier” recently at her son’s graduation, to which she said:

“Or maybe it could be the outfit I was wearing?”

Matt said she has “that Ozempic body,” and the MTV star joked:

“I wish! Get me on Ozempic!”

Ha!

We guess just hard work so far! Reactions to Kailyn’s clap back, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]

May 09, 2025 15:40pm PDT

