Khloé Kardashian Responds After Savannah Guthrie Admits Regret Over Grilling Star About Paternity

Khloé Kardashian is responding to Savannah Guthrie’s latest admission.

On Monday, the Today host revealed that her biggest career regret had to do with a 2012 interview featuring the Good American founder, where she grilled her about her paternity. If you don’t recall, there was a while there where conspiracists SWORE up and down that unlike her siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, Robert Kardashian was NOT Khloé’s biological father — and that OJ Simpson actually was instead!

Related: Kim’s Daughter North West Debuts Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And MORE

Savannah revealed that she was pressured to ask the reality TV star about the theories, which she claimed she was “so embarrassed” to do. However, she called the businesswoman a “class act” for responding to the invasive question so nonchalantly at the time.

It’s clearly haunted the TV host ever since because she’s STILL thinking about it 13 years later, but Khloé is clearly ready to let it be water under the bridge.

On Tuesday, the mom-of-two commented on an Instagram post recapping the drama and kindly wrote:

“She’s a doll! It takes a big person to take accountability and I just love her!”

See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kards Katch Up (@kardskatchup)

Awww! Khloé is SO incredibly forgiving! She truly is a class act. Reactions, Perezicous readers??

[Images via Hulu, NBC, E!, & FULL SEND PODCAST/YouTube]