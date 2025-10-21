Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Debuts Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And MORE With New Look! Hailey Bieber's HAWT Gala Look Was Gorgeous -- But Actually Hilariously Awkward! Emma Roberts Called 'Unhinged' For Getting Her Doll's Clothes Dry Cleaned! Kim Kardashian’s Latest Fashion Stunt Is Freaking Fans Out! Selena Gomez Hits Back At Hailey Bieber's Latest Shady Comments! Eminem Secretly Dating Someone He's Worked With For Years: REPORT Did Hailey Bieber Just SHADE Selena Gomez When Speaking On 'Competition'??? Taylor Swift Fans Blast TikToker Who Admitted Wild Tay Necklace Accusations Would 'Pay Her Rent' Britney Spears' Shaved Head Explained? Kevin Federline Recalls 'Bizarre' Behavior Leading Up To Shocking Moment! Bella Hadid Recovers From Hospital Stay To Join Sis Gigi, Emily Ratajkowski, And MORE At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! Kim Kardashian Says She's Designing A Wedding Dress For Her NEXT Marriage... HUH?! Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Criticism Over 12-Year-Old Daughter North West’s Style!

North West

Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Debuts Fake Face Tattoos, Piercings, And MORE With New Look!

North West Rocks Face Tattoos, Piercings, And MORE With New Look!

North West has a new look.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s oldest daughter is rocking a flashy new look… she now has faux face tattoos, piercings, blue contacts, and a black grill! On Monday, the 12-year-old took to TikTok to share a series of posts featuring photos and videos of herself and friends attending a recent OsamaSon concert. See (below):

North West debuts fake face tattoos and piercings
(c) Kim and North/TikTok
North West debuts fake face tattoos and piercings
(c) Kim and North/TikTok
North West debuts fake face tattoos and piercings
(c) Kim and North/TikTok

See more HERE.

Again, the tattoos and piercings are fake, but they serve as yet another bit of ammunition for critics who are now using this to blast Kim for allowing the tween to, in their opinion, dress “way too adult.” On social media, some users sounded off with concerned opinions:

“Be a parent not a friend!”

“Bit early for Halloween”

“12 ?????”

Related: Farrah Abraham’s 16-Year-Old Daughter Reveals She Got Permanent Fangs!

Others, however, defended the Childlike Things rapper:

“It’s really not that serious, hence the word ‘fake’”

“She’s a child going through her growing up process. Leave her alone and let her live smh”

“watching north west live out my childhood dream of complete freedom of expression”

Earlier this month, Kim defended her daughter’s “creative” fashion choices. While on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she told host Alex Cooper:

“It’s really hard and it’s really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things. But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I’m like, ‘okay, we’re never wearing that again.’ Unfortunately, we made that mistake in front of the whole world.”

She continued:

“As a mom, you’re kind of learning at the same time. But what I do know is my baby’s such a good girl and such a sweet girl. She does listen to me, but in other areas, I’m like, ‘Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is.’ You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creative away from her … I just think anyone that’s raising kids, especially four kids by myself, I’m doing the best that I can. My babies are good babies. I just urge everyone to like not be judgmental and to have grace.”

What do YOU think of this latest look? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, Kim and North/TikTok, & Hulu/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 21, 2025 15:40pm PDT

Share This