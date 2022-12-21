Khloé Kardashian Reveals True Thompson Lost Her First Tooth With Adorable Videos!

True Thompson is celebrating a big milestone!

On Tuesday, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram Stories to reveal her 4-year-old daughter lost her first tooth! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared some truly adorable videos of True, including one that featured her smiling at the camera and showing off the gap where her front tooth used to be, all while repeatedly singing the words “Mrs. Claus.” In another clip, the cute kiddo also could be seen dancing around and singing the holiday song Sleigh Ride. Koko then asked her growing toddler if she wanted to share with her followers that she lost her tooth before encouraging her daughter to:

“Show your tooth!”

Related: Kourtney & Scott Come Together To Celebrate Mason’s Bar Mitzvah



The little one went on to jokingly belt out some silly lyrics:

“I lost my toe. I lost my teeth. I lost my toe. Show everyone.”

LOLz!! We bet True is super excited to get a visit from the tooth fairy soon! You can see snapshots from the sweet moment (below):

Wow! True is growing up so fast – a fact that Khloé cannot believe based on a post she shared of the KarJenner kids a couple of days ago. She wrote in the caption:

“They are all growing up way too quickly. Time flies.”

Awww!!!

Well, congrats to True for losing her first tooth! Reactions to the adorable video, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]