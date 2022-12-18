Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Come Together To Celebrate Mason’s Bar Mitzvah!

Mason Disick was feeling the love at his birthday party over the weekend!

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Scott Disick reunited to celebrate their eldest child turning 13 years old at a bar mitzvah party held at the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood on Saturday. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 39-year-old dad took the helm in planning the epic bash for Mason, saying:

“Mason celebrated his bar mitzvah yesterday. The family had dinner together and then his party was held at Offsunset in West Hollywood. Scott took the lead on planning everything, and he was so happy with how it turned out. He was really proud of Mason and glad to be celebrating this milestone with him.”

Related: Kylie Jenner Names Her Favorite Sister In 2022 Year In Review Video!

Multiple members of the Kardashian-Jenner family came to celebrate Mason, including Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, North West, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian. But noticeably missing from the group were Travis Barker, Travis Scott, and Corey Gamble. The ET source shared that the celebration had dessert trucks, and the guests danced the night away and “enjoyed themselves.” Koko even shared some snapshots of herself, Penelope, and North from the fun-filled night, writing in the caption:

“Mazel Tov Mason!!! The girls and I attempted to take some pics.”

Aww!

As for how the parents were during the party? According to the insider, they prioritized making sure Mason was having fun that night, adding:

“Kourtney and Scott were very friendly with each other and talked and hung out at the party.”

That’s good to hear! As you know, things were tense between Scott and Kourtney at one point when he sent a super shady message to her other ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima about her PDA with Travis. Plus, The Kardashians star hasn’t been super interested in Scott spending time with family over the past couple of months – which is one of his biggest worries. A source previously shared:

“They don’t communicate much unless it has to do with their kids. Scott feels not just disconnected from Kourtney, but also all the Kardashians. This was his biggest fear — getting out of touch with his ‘family,’ and now him being on the outskirts with Kourtney is affecting him completely.”

In fact, we haven’t seen much of the television personality… well, until this spotting over the weekend. But earlier this month, Us Weekly sources explained that the reason for his public hiatus was he “stepped up his treatment and therapy” and has been working to improve his “mental well-being.” Good for him! We’re glad he’s taking some time for himself, but also got reunite with the Kardashian fam to honor Mason!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Scott Disick/Instagram, Nicky Nelson/WENN, Judy Eddy/WENN]