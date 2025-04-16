Khloé Kardashian Says Kim & Kris Knew About Exes Cheating On Her Before She Did!

It’s bad enough to be cheated on, but Khloé Kardashian didn’t even have the opportunity to sit with it and tell her family at her own speed… Because they already knew!

The Good American founder appeared on Monday’s episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, where she opened up about her big sis Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner finding out about her exes cheating scandals before SHE even did. The 40-year-old told the host:

“Kim has known about the cheating — I think both of the cheating stuff — I think Kim found out first. Which is crazy.”

Who could ever forget that 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim — and all the rest of the sisters — find out about Tristan Thompson making out with a girl at a club?? On that, Khloé noted:

“When Kim found out that Tristan was cheating on me, she was about to sit down for Keeping Up interviews and it happened while she was in the interview chair. I don’t know if as much would have been shown if that’s not how it was unfolding in real time. We just happened to be filming all the f**king time.”

The insane part is that wasn’t even a one-time occurrence. It happened AGAIN in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians when Kim finds out about Tristan hooking up with Maralee Nichols — whom he impregnated around the same time they were preparing to have son Tatum!

Khloé continued:

“And then my mom with my ex-husband [Lamar Odom], she knew things before I did and had to tell me.”

Elsewhere in the episode, she opened up about finding out about Lamar cheating in an LA motel… Which resulted in her having “bloody” knuckles after going “ballistic.” However, while it would have been nice for HER to be the first to know, the mom of two ultimately is just thankful that trusted family members were the ones to tell her:

“I would rather a family member than a stranger. I don’t like that any of this stuff happened, but I don’t — I would rather it them. I’m not someone that gets mad at the messenger.”

If anyone deserves true love and to be treated like a queen, it’s Khloé. She’s been through more than anyone should ever have to in the relationship department! You can hear more from her interview (below):

