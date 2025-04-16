Khloé Kardashian Says She Went 'Ballistic' When She Caught Lamar Odom Cheating On Her In LA Motel: 'My Knuckles Were All Bloody'

Khloé Kardashian once flew off the handle after being betrayed by ex-husband Lamar Odom.

As Perezcious readers know, the Good American founder was married to the professional basketball player from 2009 to 2016. During the majority of their relationship, Lamar, who struggled with addiction, had cheated on her. Ugh. She even caught him in the act early in their marriage and had a very strong reaction to the betrayal at the time!

Khloé recalled it happened when she was around 26 during a new episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday. So, that would have been sometime between 2010 and 2011, only a year or two after the wedding. Oof. She told host Alex Cooper:

“We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown L.A. and was with a girl.”

The Kardashians star went to the motel and asked the front desk guy for Lamar’s room, and he gave it to her! What she found next had her freaking out! Khloé continued:

“I saw in the window that him and this girl were … they were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that. I knocked on the door. They answered it for some reason, and I just started going ballistic.”

According to Koko, things got violent! Whoa! The following day, she attended a cowboy-themed birthday party for Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope. She showed up to the bash with “bloody” knuckles and did not say a word to anyone about how she got those injuries. Khloé said:

“My knuckles were all bloody and gross, and I just had bandanas wrapped around [them]. I was on theme, and I acted as if nothing ever happened. And I don’t think I ever said a thing.”

Yikes…

The 40-year-old reality star remembered Lamar “could not understand how I knew where he was.” However, Khloé wasn’t giving away her secrets back then, especially not to her then-husband after she caught him with another woman:

“And I was like, ‘I don’t give a s**t. I’m not telling anybody anything. And why are you in a motel in Downtown LA at 3 in the morning?’”

For those who want to know, she is spilling the tea now! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum said she found out through “people on Twitter.” She then searched “his hashtag” and figured out where he had been that night. That’s rough.

You’d think Lamar would have been more sneaky about his affairs considering he is, as Khloé pointed out, “very identifiable.” The man is an over 6-foot tall man, a player on the Lakers, and married to a Kardashian! It wouldn’t take long for someone to spot him and take to the internet to expose him! But it sounds like he was thinking with his package instead of his head… Watch Khloé tell the story on the podcast (below):

