Tristan Thompson’s Secret To Getting Khloé Kardashian To Take Him Back! And Why It Might Not Last!

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are off and running on a new chapter in their time together. As time continues to move forward, and the Jordyn Woods scandal falls back further in the past, things are starting to get — dare we say — really good for True Thompson‘s parents!

An insider gushed to E! News on Thursday about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her NBA-playing baby daddy. To hear the source describe it, the pair’s reconciliation is going very well, with the future bright as can be for the whole family!

Explaining how getting back together has been “very special and meaningful” for the proud parents, the insider shared info about the couple’s increasingly powerful connection and Tristan’s major efforts:

“They are together and very happy. Obviously, Khloé is hesitant and taking it very slow. But she’s very happy that he’s around and that things have been going as well as they have.”

OK, but how did Tristan make this happen? What could he possibly have done after TWO major cheating scandals to get Khloé to trust him again?!

“Tristan has bent over backwards to be with her. He has apologized over and over and swears he is forever changed. She resisted for a long time, but he’s slowly finding his way back in.”

But will this work if he gets caught straying a THIRD time? At least one major hurdle still stands in front of these two: the next NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers star has been spending a lot of time at home recently after his team didn’t make the playoffs last season, and thus wasn’t confined to the league’s Orlando-based coronavirus pandemic “bubble” to finish out months of games with no fans in attendance.

But things start up all over again in the next few months with a brand new season — again, possibly in the Orlando bubble — and Thompson will leave the family to earn his keep on the court. That’s a worrying prospect for the Good American founder, as it’s reportedly in the back of her mind that “everything will change.”

After all, with the lockdown he wasn’t really able to go to clubs and parties and find random girls to hook up with. Is that all that’s keeping him faithful? His lack of options??

Wait, did the coronavirus bring these two back together?!

More importantly, will being back on the road bring out the worst in him again? That may still be a possibility in the back of Khloé’s mind, but she isn’t letting those fears destroy her happiness. She’s still riding out the highs for right now and trying not to make things too complicated:

“She isn’t getting ahead of herself and is just enjoying having him around right now and all of the family time they’ve had together with True. Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up. Khloé is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him.”

Let’s just hope she doesn’t see a big change back!

But hey, if they’re happy together, and rockin’ it as parents, and enjoying their time after reconciliation, more power to ’em! Ya know?!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? How do U think the future will play out for Khloé and Tristan?? Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

