Did Tristan Thompson Pressure Khloé Kardashian Into Getting Physical Again?

The road to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s reconciliation was touch and go for a while there — and at times, a bit too touch for KoKo’s liking!

Naturally, fans have been getting an inside look at every phase of the pair’s romantic saga on KUWTK, and the latest sneak peek clip shows that their relationship is once again beginning to blossom into something more than strictly co-parents.

Related: KarJenners Planning ‘Safe’ Christmas Eve Bash Amid Backlash Over Pandemic Partying

In the new clip (below), which was filmed in the spring, the Good American mogul FaceTimes with her bestie Malika Haqq while in quarantine following Khlo’s COVID-19 battle. When the subject of her then-ex comes up, the mother-of-one says she and Tristan are “great,” telling her friend:

“We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful and when I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities, but I can also tell his energy’s different.”

Specifically… when his energy is flirty!

The 36-year-old added of the father of her 2-year-old daughter, True:

“He’ll touch my shoulders or something. I’m like, ‘OK, you’re getting a little too touchy.’ He’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you, basically.'”

Wow, talk about persistence! After multiple cheating scandals, it was awfully brazen for him to keep hitting on her like that!

Malika offers her take on Tristan’s behavior, explaining:

“He wants you to know the door’s open. He’s still in love with you.”

Oh, Khlo knows! But she admits she feels a lot of “pressure” from Tristan’s advances, sharing:

“I know that, but I think I feel a little more pressure, even my family’s like, ‘So are you guys sleeping together or not?’ I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.’ … He’s never said, ‘I need an answer,’ but I almost feel like he needs an answer. So what are we doing?”

Relationships are hard — especially when kids, infidelity, and reality TV cameras are involved!

Khloé elaborates further in a side interview, telling cameras she can tell her baby daddy is “getting antsy” about wanting to be physical with her. She shared:

“I do feel pressure from Tristan but not because he’s told me, ‘You need to give me…’ I’ve never had an ultimatum from Tristan. I just feel like it’s been over a year since we broke up and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell he’s getting antsy.”

At least it sounds like the boy’s actually keeping it in his pants this time! For once! Ha!

The Revenge Body host tells Malika she doesn’t have a “definitive answer,” before adding in a confessional:

“I one hundred percent have a block up but who wouldn’t? Every relationship I go into they’re always disappointing and f**ked up. So I have every reason to be guarded. I have every reason to have these bricks up and layers. If somebody cares enough, they will take these bricks down brick by brick.”

Amen, gurl! Keep making him squirm!

Of course, as we all know, the pair officially rekindled their romance this summer, so we guess Khloé couldn’t refuse for too much longer!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) for more on her predicament.

What do YOU think about Tristan’s behavior? Was it too much? Just the right amount??

Tune in to KUWTK on Thursday at 7 p.m. PST on E! to see what happens next!

[Image via KUWTK/YouTube.]