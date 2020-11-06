Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Jokingly Address His Cheating Scandal On KUWTK -- Awkward!

Tristan Thompson has surprisingly become a more reliable baby daddy and life partner than Khloé Kardashian maybe ever expected over the last year or so… But that doesn’t mean his unforgettable past infidelities still don’t sometimes make things super awkward!!!

In a particularly EeeEekK moment during Thursday night’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the pair brushed over the NBA star’s well-publicized 2018 cheating scandal involving Kylie Jenner‘s now-former best friend Jordyn Woods. Yeah… did we mention things got super cringe?!

It all started where we left off after last week’s KUWTK installment, with the Good American founder stuck in quarantine while suffering through a bout with COVID-19. Bored as can be all alone like that, Khloé made up an imaginary friend to hang out with by dressing a massage pillow with glasses and a sleep mask! She called the new pal “Quarantina.”

And when she showed Tristan over a FaceTime call, the 29-year-old basketball star immediately broke down laughing, referencing Tom Hanks‘ relationship with the volleyball Wilson in the movie Cast Away. Ha!

Clearly feeling bad for the Revenge Body host having to be all alone, Tristan also offered up his services in a classic Lloyd Dobler way — you know, John Cusack‘s boombox-holding character in the iconic ’80s film Say Anything. In response to “Quarantina,” the basketball star told his baby momma (below):

“Oh lord. If you ever need a friend to talk to, I’ll stand outside your window downstairs. You know back in the day when guys would throw rocks at girls’ windows to talk to them? I could always do that. Take it back to the early ’90s!”

Exactly! Love it!!! Later on in the ep, though, things turned awkward for the wannabe movie star teen heart throb…

When Khloé finally got her negative COVID-19 test back days later, and began to make preparations to leave quarantine, the 36-year-old got on another call with Tristan. This time, knowing it was the beginning of the end for “Quarantina,” the Cleveland Cavaliers star asked Khloé if she’d wear the glasses formerly owned by her imaginary friend.

As Khlo-money put them on, Tristan was clearly impressed, telling her over FaceTime:

“Awww, you look like the smart girl I’m going to cheat off on the test!”

Never one to miss a beat, though, Koko fired back with the shadiest of shade, saying:

“Thank God you said, ‘On a test.’”

WOOF! That’ll kill the mood! We know these two have had a star-crossed last few years together, but dayum!!! Then again, can you really blame Khloé for subtly jabbing the baller a little bit considering his, um, not-so-ideal past when away from her and on the road?!

Anyways, watch that all go down and check out more from last night’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (below), including a sweet resolution to that insane sister-fight that went down between Kylie and Kendall Jenner:

Always an adventure with this family! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Sound off about everything KUWTK-related down in the comments (below)!!!

