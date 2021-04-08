Khloé Kardashian Addresses Unauthorized Photo Controversy With Powerful Message About Body Image

Khloé Kardashian is addressing her recent photo controversy head-on — and being as real as she’s ever been in regards to sharing herself and her mindset with the world.

The 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opened up in a lengthy message alongside several live video clips on her Instagram account Wednesday, April 7. And her reaction to the initial pic incident is both thoughtful and powerful.

The Revenge Body host first shared topless video footage filmed in a bathroom, and then a clip fro an IG Live she recorded on the very same day that included a long look at her midsection. As she noted in the caption of the post, those clips came about “to show you all this isn’t photoshopped.” Got it!

The really interesting part came in the next few slides, though, when True Thompson‘s momma opened up about longstanding body image struggles and addressed her persistent (and WRONG!) public reputation as “the fat sister.” In part, the reality TV mainstay wrote (below):

“Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered. The photo that was posted this week is beautiful. But as someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point – and then shares it to the world – you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared – regardless of who you are.”

Going on to address the “constant ridicule and judgment my entire life” over her body, the proud momma got real about how demanding it can be once one is in the public eye.

She recalled:

“For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles I am told I couldn’t have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.”

Wow!

The former late-night radio DJ makes a lot of good arguments in her message; at one point, she accounts for how privileged and lucky she is to live her life, but still just wants “to be acknowledged for being human.” Seems fair to us!

And she concluded by revealing how even though close family and friends have long been supportive, it’s still very painful when others talk down about something so sensitive. The reality TV maven remarked:

“For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Everyday I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.”

Amen to that!

Here’s her full post (below):

As you might have hoped, celebs and family members alike showed out in support down in the comments section, too. Big sis Kim Kardashian simply wrote “I love you Khloé,” while half-sis Kendall Jenner called her a “beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen.”

Momager Kris Jenner had perhaps the most powerful response, writing (below):

“Khloé you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you…. you are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day.”

Aww! Love to see the KarJenner fam reach out to support one of their own. Something they’ve always done! BTW, we’re seriously rooting for Khloé with this one, y’all. It takes some serious guts to stand up like this and open up about such a sensitive issue. Keep being real, girl!!

