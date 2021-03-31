RHOC Star Emily Simpson Reacts To Claims She Resembles Khloé Kardashian: 'I'm Not Trying To Look Like Her'

Girl, just go with it!

Emily Simpson may be relatively new to the Real Housewives of Orange County, but in her three seasons on the show now, she can at least count on one thing: someone, somewhere is sure to comment about how much she resembles Khloé Kardashian!

The 45-year-old reality TV personality and proud SoCal resident is leaning into that comparison more and more as the years go by, too. And why not?! Put up next to each other, she definitely does look like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star!

And heck, they’re both beautiful women! It’s not like it’s an insult to be compared to Khlo-money!

Speaking to E! News this week about the pop culture crossover, Simpson accounted for a bit of the resemblance, trying to play it down and keep things coy in her comparison. The Bravo star said (below):

“I can see a little resemblance. I think it’s an overall thing. She’s very tall and she’s very curvy. We’re very voluptuous. I’m not trying to look like her. I’m just trying to look like the best version of myself.”

Aren’t we all?!

Emily continued from there, though, praising the reality TV star and Revenge Body host while also comparing Khloé’s lot in TV life with her own on the hit Real Housewives franchise.

Simpson added:

“Khloé is my favorite Kardashian and I feel like if I had to pick a Kardashian, I would pick Khloé because she’s witty and funny and maybe not the star, but should be the star.”

Ahhhh, so Simpson is saying she should be the star of RHOC, then, eh?!

Ha! Love the low-key self-promotional boost!

It’s funny, though, because back in January, Simpson actually played all the way into the Khloé comparisons when she went on Andy Cohen‘s ever-popular show Watch What Happens Live while wearing a denim jumpsuit from the KUWTK star’s very own fashion brand, Good American.

On the show at the time, Emily explained:

“I like Good American. They fit well because they make them for curvy women. For me, I like to support a brand—woman owned, woman run—that is supportive of women of all sizes.”

And she even gave a parallel shout-out to her doppelgänger on social media for it, too:

Love it!!!

And seriously, she does look like Khloé, doesn’t she?!

Here’s another recent Emily snap for comparison to the KUWTK A-lister, as well:

The makeup and contouring, the eyes and eyebrows, the cheek bones, the smile… Yep! Totally!

Just saying, there’s definitely a resemblance there! Heck, you could do a lot worse than Khloé Kardashian, anyways!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Do U see a resemblance?

Sound OFF with your take on Emily and Khloé down in the comments section of this post (below)…

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Emily Simpson/Instagram]