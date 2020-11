Justin Bieber thought he was making R&B with his Grammy-nominated album Intentions.

He was wrong!

But Kiana Ledé is making R&B. Modern R.&B. And she’s doing it so well!

Bouncin features Cardi B‘s husband, Offset, and it reminds us of the R&B side of Tinashe.

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kiana Ledé!