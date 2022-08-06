Did Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveal The ‘Fake Name’ She Uses For Medical Procedures?!

Kim Kardashian may have just blown her cover!

ICYMI, the 41-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share that she underwent a total body scan from the company Body Spec. She flaunted the results from the scan, revealing that her bones “are stronger than 93-97% of people,” and her body fat percentage was at 18.8 percent.

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Impressive, no? But it turns out that was not the only thing she may have revealed from her documents!

Related: Kim Is Supporting Kanye West Publicly — Are They On Good Terms Again?!

A fan on Reddit noticed that Kimmy Kakes accidentally showed the fake name she was using for the tests on her results. What was it? According to a closeup picture of the docs, the alias is believed to be… Suzette Babb.

Huh! Many were quick to wonder if this is the fake name she uses for ALL her medical needs, commenting:

“Maybe her fake name for stuff like this?” “I know celebs use fake names but this one is so weird it catches the eye more.” “Whenever celebs are patients they almost always use another name just so staff at the hospital won’t see or know who it is.”

However, those who had been really keeping up with this Kardashian pointed out that isn’t just any name — it’s the name of someone she knew! Her former executive assistant, who worked with the SKIMS creator between March 2019 – July 2021, per her LinkedIn, was also named Suzette Babb:

“I just looked it up because i was really curious. Her assistant from 2019-2021 is named Suzette Babb.” “It’s her former assistant” “So weird because it’s the name of an actual person…”

So did her assistant let her use HER identity to get medical procedures? That certainly goes above and beyond the job description!

In any case, if that is Kim’s go-to nom-de-prescription, she’ll need a new one now! We just recommend her not using another assistant’s name this time around — because fans are on to that trick! LOLz!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]