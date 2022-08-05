Kim Kardashian Is Supporting Kanye West VERY Publicly -- Are They Back On Good Terms??

Kim Kardashian appears to be keeping things smooth with her ex-husband!

It would seem to be a smart move, after all: she’s gotta co-parent with the guy for years to come, right?! So why not make sure things calm and collected! This latest olive branch came out on Instagram on Thursday night. In a series of snaps posted to her page on the social media app, The Kardashians star can be seen in some selfies with 4-year-old daughter Chicago West and 9-year-old daughter North West.

But it’s what they were posing in which has the world watching! Ya see, the SKIMS mogul and her kiddos were rocking YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ — sleek ultra-modern sunglasses from their father’s fashion brand!

Ch-ch-check out the shots (below):

Oh wow!

They definitely look ready for 3022 in those shots. The future is here!!

Also here is a deluge of fan opinions about Kim’s co-parenting relationship with the Jesus Walks rapper. In the comments section, the SKKN By Kim mogul’s followers dropped lots of takes on her not-so-subtle Yeezy brand nod (below):

“It’s giving supportive co-parenting for me” “Love the queen supporting her ex, this is so iconic” “Love that you are being a good co-parent and wearing them with the kids!!” “Happy to see her supporting Yeezy”

Love that!

But some followers went… further. Because of course they did! Also down in the comments, fans wondered whether Kim might leave boyfriend Pete Davidson and get back with the fashion mogul and musical genius:

“Kimye?????” “Please don’t tell me you left Pete” “is kimye still happening confused…” “Please tell me Mom & Dad are back together” “She’s getting back with him — watch and see” “Where’s Pete?”

We definitely don’t think Kim is going to leave Pete any time soon. So let’s not get crazy with that reconciliation talk! Kim and Kanye can be mature enough to co-parent without wanting to get back together romantically, ya know?! There is a little bit of a recent history here that’s giving fans their re-Kimye opening, though.

Surely y’all remember back to a few days ago when Kim posted this series of saltwater snaps to her IG account:

See that “The Incredibles” t-shirt she’s wearing??? Fans of KUWTK probably already know where this is going: back in 2019, when Kimye was still a thing, Kanye agreed to sit down for a confessional segment on the reality TV show. In the on-air chat, he revealed that he was inspired to open up on the ep because of the animated superhero movie The Incredibles.

At the time, he said on cam:

“This interview is because of the movie The Incredibles. It starts off with the interviews. The superheroes are giving interviews. The wife’s got a big butt, and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly.”

Obviously, everything came crashing down soon thereafter, and Kanye’s superhero dream didn’t happen. But the old movie reference popped right back up this week when Kim rocked that t-shirt on the beach!

Clearly there’s a lot going on here between the oceanside fashion statement and Thursday night’s new move to show off the Yeezy shades. It doesn’t mean Kimye is going to be a thing again. But fans can hope, we suppose. LOLz!

What do y’all think of Kim’s new nods to Kanye??

Share your take down in the comments (below)!

