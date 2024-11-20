Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Kim Kardashian Just Brought Back Her 2000s Belly Button Piercing -- And Fans Are FREAKING OUT About It! Dax Shepard Asks 'Annoyed' Cynthia Erivo How She Wipes With Her Long Nails! OMG! ‘It Was Just So Stupid’: SZA Says She Regrets Getting THIS Cosmetic Procedure Done!  Meghan Markle Has Glam Night Out In LA -- With No Prince Harry!  Pedro Pascal's Sister TOTALLY Stole The Gladiator II Red Carpet -- WOW! Halle Berry Slips Back Into ICONIC Sheer Gown From 2002 Oscars -- LOOK! Selena Gomez SLAMS Body-Shaming Commenters Who Think She Tried To Hide Belly On Red Carpet! Kim Kardashian Puts VERY Risqué Spin On Princess Diana's Cross Necklace -- LOOK! Oh No! Rebecca Romijn Tweezed Jerry O'Connell's Bushy Eyebrows & BOTCHED IT! Look! Best Celeb Halloween Costumes Of 2024! Shanna Moakler Shares Video Of Getting Unusual Plastic Surgery On Her Ears! Selena Gomez Reveals Her Bad Acne In New Selfie! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Just Brought Back Her 2000s Belly Button Piercing -- And Fans Are FREAKING OUT About It!

Kim Kardashian Just Brought Back Her Belly Button Piercing -- And Fans Are FREAKING OUT About It!

Kim Kardashian is throwing things back to the mid 2000s!

The SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram account on Monday to post a flurry of pictures. Captioning the carousel “life lately,” the photo spread covered exactly that — a series of snaps involving family, friends, pals including French fashion designer Michèle Lamy, and more. Basically, it was regular ol’ IG fare from Kimmy Kakes!

Related: Kim Just Found Herself A New Friend — A Tesla Robot! LOOK!

That is, until the fifth slide of the carousel. In that one, the KUWTK alum abruptly included a shot of a glittery diamond belly button ring adorning the center of her toned, flat stomach! Ch-ch-check it out (below) to see for yourself!!

Kim Kardashian Belly Button Ring Instagram
(c) Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Throwback alert!

We haven’t seen a belly button ring since, like, 2005. Ha! And we aren’t the only ones thinking that! As for her fans and followers, throngs flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

“I done seen everything I need to see… iykyk.”

“the belly piercing! ok baddie”

“Not the belly piercing… Kimmy taking it back to 2005!”

“Omg! You age backwards”

“Welcome to the belly ring club!!”

This isn’t the first time Kim has rocked a belly button ring, FWIW. Way (way, way, waaaaaay) back in the day, in the mid-2000s, she occasionally revealed the piercing when opting to show off a bare midriff. But it’s been a LONG while since those days.

Looks like she’s bringing it back now, tho! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Nov 19, 2024 16:40pm PDT

Share This