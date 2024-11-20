Kim Kardashian Just Brought Back Her 2000s Belly Button Piercing -- And Fans Are FREAKING OUT About It!

Kim Kardashian is throwing things back to the mid 2000s!

The SKIMS mogul took to her Instagram account on Monday to post a flurry of pictures. Captioning the carousel “life lately,” the photo spread covered exactly that — a series of snaps involving family, friends, pals including French fashion designer Michèle Lamy, and more. Basically, it was regular ol’ IG fare from Kimmy Kakes!

That is, until the fifth slide of the carousel. In that one, the KUWTK alum abruptly included a shot of a glittery diamond belly button ring adorning the center of her toned, flat stomach! Ch-ch-check it out (below) to see for yourself!!

Throwback alert!

We haven’t seen a belly button ring since, like, 2005. Ha! And we aren’t the only ones thinking that! As for her fans and followers, throngs flocked to the comment section to weigh in:

“I done seen everything I need to see… iykyk.” “the belly piercing! ok baddie” “Not the belly piercing… Kimmy taking it back to 2005!” “Omg! You age backwards” “Welcome to the belly ring club!!”

This isn’t the first time Kim has rocked a belly button ring, FWIW. Way (way, way, waaaaaay) back in the day, in the mid-2000s, she occasionally revealed the piercing when opting to show off a bare midriff. But it’s been a LONG while since those days.

Looks like she’s bringing it back now, tho! Thoughts, y’all?? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]