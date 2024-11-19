Kim Kardashian Shows Off Tesla Robot -- Right After Getting A Cybertruck! Someone Smells Musky...

Cyber Kim is here to stay!

Days after Kim Kardashian popped off in a Tesla Cybertruck (and got pulled over by the police for her trouble), she’s back on X (Twitter) with a new Elon Musk-created tech toy!

On Monday afternoon, the SKIMS founder popped up on Elon’s social media site (and Instagram) to show off a video of her brand-new Optimus “personal assistant” robot. That’s the same kind of robot that Musk introduced last month at a Tesla presentation. Now, it appears Kim has one of the first Optimus bots sent out into the whole wide world!

In the video, Kim can be seen saying hello to the bot before waving — and being shocked that it waved back! Then, she does the heart hands with the droid (awww!) and watches in shock as the robot does the hula. To top it all off, it asks her to go for a run by pantomiming the act of jogging. See the full clip for yourself (below):

And that’s not all!! A few hours later, she popped back up on X to show her “new friend” Optimus preparing to take her for a ride in the Tesla Cybercab:

Optimus is here to take mw for a ride in the Cybercab pic.twitter.com/gxOSbsY3vv — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) November 19, 2024

Futuristic AF!

Hey, Kim: if the legal career really doesn’t materialize, Tesla is probably hiring! Seems like you’re pretty tight with Donald Trump‘s right hand, Elon, so it should be no issue!

Thoughts, y’all?! Share your reactions in the comments (below)!

