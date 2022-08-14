Kim Kardashian Gives Tour Of Her MASSIVE SKKN By Kim Office -- Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater & More!

Kim Kardashian is finally giving fans a peek inside her office for SKKN by Kim!

On Friday, the 41-year-old beauty mogul took to YouTube to take viewers through the entire 40,000-square-foot workspace for her skincare brand, which was designed by decorators Tommy Clements and Waldo Fernandez with custom furniture from Rick Owens’ Michele Lamy. Similar to the look of her home, the work area features her signature minimalistic style and neutral tones throughout. As Kim puts it in the video:

“Every time someone comes in here, they say it really reminds them of my home. It’s really just soothing, and comfortable, and clean, and I love that.

The tour started with her “favorite” place: the amphitheater room. Yeah, we are not joking here! Kim explained she wanted a “cozy” space for her employees and family to “chill” or do presentations, complete with a giant Rick Owens U-shaped bed and sofa. She said:

“This came about because the space was so huge in here — I think it’s like 40,000 square feet — and I really loved the high ceilings, but I wanted a cozy area, not only for when the kids come and they can hang out and watch movies, but also if I had to show presentations or just look at something on a bigger scale.”

Moving on to the next area, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum showed off the “big” and “open” kitchen decked out with Donald Judd wooden tables and Vanessa Beecroft artwork on the walls. Kim shared that the space is the “most-used room” in the building for events, meetings and hanging out.

And of course, the space also includes some waiting areas and a “model glam room” fit with SKIMS robes, chairs, and things for tailoring clothes for when they do in-house photo shoots. This glam area extends directly to the photo studio and her “super calm and quiet” personal glam room. Eventually, Kim makes her way up to the second story, where the conference rooms are located. The momma explained that the walls are lined with every magazine cover she’s been feautrue on, including The Holllywood Reported, Sports Illustrated, and Vogue:

“I mean, every cover is so special to me. I could tell you where I was, what I was doing, who I was with. .. Such good memories, so many amazing memories.”

It is truly a jaw-dropping office space, y’all! You can ch-ch-check out the full tour (below):

