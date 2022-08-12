Kylie Jenner Flaunts Six-Figure Birkin Bag At Birthday Party -- As Big Sis Kim Delivers Meme-Worthy Drink Drama!

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 25th birthday party in a BIG way this week!

On Thursday morning, the reality TV star took to TikTok to share a 95-second video commemorating her big day, which was Wednesday. In the clip, the Life of Kylie alum can be seeing receiving a VERY expensive and rare gift. But big sis Kim Kardashian manages to steal the show anyways!

In the TikTok vid, Kylie shows off a high-end boat party she enjoyed with family members including Kim, momager Kris Jenner, sister Kendall Jenner, as well as friends like Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. Kylie’s daughter Stormi Webster and Kim’s little girl Chicago West made the trip, too. A family affair AND a girls’ night out!

During the birthday, Kris gifted her youngest daughter with a three-tone Hermès Birkin bag. The bag is really rare, and REALLY expensive! Per Page Six, the price for the purse reportedly runs up to $100,000.

Jeez!!

But while the purse was incredible, the end of the video is the thing that’s making news online! Right in the last few seconds of the clip, the boat crew can be seen taking shots of alcohol. Everybody takes part — including Kim! Even though Kim, like, notoriously doesn’t drink alcohol. Uh-oh!

As the camera pans across the group, everybody can be seen downing their drinks. But the SKIMS founder chokes back and spits hers out back into the glass!! And she tries to defend herself while hacking and coughing through it all!!

Ch-ch-check out Kim’s super-awkward alcohol adventure at the very end of Kylie’s celebration clip (below):

Kimberly!!!

TikTok commenters didn’t let the SKKN By Kim mogul live that one down, either:

“Kim there’s people that are dying” “Kim at the end is killing me” “kimberly spat that OUT” “Kim at the end is me when taking shots” “Kim’s an icon”

Ha!! Too funny!

Glad Kylie had a great birthday tho. Already 25! Time flies!

