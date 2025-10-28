Kim Kardashian Gives Health Update After Shocking Brain Aneurysm Reveal

Kim Kardashian has a positive update on her health!

In a preview for the upcoming season of The Kardashians out last week, Kimmy Kakes shockingly revealed she has a brain aneurysm, which she believes is linked to “stress” caused by her ex-husband Kanye West! Oof. So scary!

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday while promoting her new show All’s Fair, the SKIMS founder reassured host Robin Roberts that she’s alright. When asked how she’s doing after getting that diagnosis, Kim expressed:

“You’ll see in the next episode, I did go and get a Prenuvo scan. And I had to end up going and getting tons of other brain scans at Cedars[-Sinai] with all the team. Just tune in next week, but everything works out.”

Prenuvo scans are a comprehensive whole body MRI that tons of celebs and influencers have been promoting lately. She did one several years ago, too:

The model went on to encourage viewers to take their health seriously, urging:

“It’s just a good measure to go; make sure that you always check everything. And health is wealth, and you just have to be careful with everything that you do.”

It’s an important reminder to always be grateful for your well-being! Things can change in an instant. This must’ve been so nerve-racking! Watch Kim address her health scare (below):

If you’re unfamiliar, a brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain,” according to the Mayo Clinic. It’s actually quite “common,” they detailed:

“If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Brain aneurysms are common. But most brain aneurysms aren’t serious, especially if they’re small. Most brain aneurysms don’t rupture.”

That said, they can become life-threatening when they rupture and require “emergency treatment.” Interestingly, most are found when patients are being tested for other conditions and not everyone needs immediate treatment, depending on their individualized risk factors. It’s currently unclear at this point if Kim underwent any treatment. Guess we’ll find out in future episodes!

We’re glad to hear she’s doing OK, though!

