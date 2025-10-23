Kim Kardashian Diagnosed With Brain Aneurysm -- Why She Blames Ex Kanye West! 

Kim Kardashian received a scary medical diagnosis on the new season of The Kardashians, and her ex-husband Kanye West is to blame for it in her eyes!

During the Season 7 premiere on Thursday, the reality star shocked her sister Kourtney Kardashian when she revealed her doctors discovered a “little aneurysm” during a routine MRI! Oh no! According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is a “bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.” They are common, and most don’t rupture. However, if an aneurysm does rupture, it causes internal bleeding and can quickly become life-threatening if left untreated.

After hearing the terrifying news, Kourt put a hand over her heart and said:

“Whoa.”

According to her doctors, “stress” caused the aneurysm. And what is her huge stressor besides work? It’s Ye! The SKIMS founder went out to call out the critics who think she has “the luxury of walking away” from the controversial rapper and “never dealing [with him] ever again,” even amid her health problems. However, she can’t. At the end of the day, they have kids together. She added:

“That’s not my reality. This person, we have four kids together.”

Yikes! It sounds like Kimmy Kakes is pointing fingers at Kanye for her medical issues! But can you blame her? We all know he hasn’t made co-parenting easy, between his constant scandals and public callouts. And even before their divorce, his behavior was hard on the momma!

Kim also opened up about how she always felt a need to protect and help Kanye when they were together — as if she had Stockholm syndrome. According to the Cleveland Clinic, Stockholm syndrome is a trauma bond in which someone feels sympathetic toward their abusers, or “develop[s] positive feelings toward their captors or abusers over time.” The All’s Fair star continued:

“I’ve been able to hide it for so long. I always felt like I had a little bit of Stockholm syndrome, to where I always felt really bad and always protected [him] and always wanted to help [him].”

However, things changed once one of their kids witnessed his behavior. Kim did not give more details on what happened, but she added:

“This was the first time I didn’t feel that responsibility personally.”

The television personality shouldn’t feel responsible for his own actions. He has no one but himself to blame for what he says or does.

Unfortunately, Kim is not only dealing with an aneurysm but a psoriasis flare-up due to stressing over Ye. She explained in the episode that her skin condition, which causes uncomfortable rashes, acts up when she is “more stressed” to “protect what [she has] to protect,” adding:

“My kids are involved now.”

Kim admitted she doesn’t have a coping mechanism when Kanye is having an outburst. Instead, she focuses solely on shielding the children from it:

“They’re going to know things. They’re going to grow up. They’re going to see. So my job as a mom is to just make sure that at a time when that behavior is happening, is to make sure they’re protected.”

But she needs to look out for herself, too! At the time, what’s made her so worried is that Kanye has “been a little too quiet.” Oof. We can’t imagine the anxiety she must experience every day, wondering what her ex will say online next. We really feel for Kim.

Hopefully, the actress is OK now! We’re sending her good vibes and healing energy! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

