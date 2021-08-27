Why Kim Kardashian Won’t Be Removing 'West' From Her Last Name Amid Kanye Divorce

Just because Kanye West is legally changing his name to Ye (and possibly dropping the West altogether) does not mean Kim Kardashian has plans to drop the West from HER name anytime soon!

In case you missed it, news broke earlier this week that the 44-year-old rapper has reportedly filed to change his moniker to his longtime stage name. According to court documents, he cited “personal reasons” as the explanation behind his decision to switch things up.

The legal move seemed like only a matter of time, as Kanye has openly expressed his love for the shortened title over the years. During a discussion about his self-titled album in 2018, the record producer opened up about his love for the religious connotation behind the name, saying:

“I believe ‘ye’ is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means ‘you.’ So I’m you, I’m us, it’s us. [The title] went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything.”

He also announced that he would be only referring to himself as the term that same year, tweeting:

“The being formally known as Kanye West … I AM YE.”

Now, Kimmy Kakes has weighed in on the topic too! According to multiple reports, the 40-year-old reality star won’t be ditching his last name from her surname following their divorce for the sake of their children. A source specifically explained to People:

“Although Kanye often has creative ideas that Kim appreciates, he also often changes his mind. He might like Ye now, but it’s hard to know if he will in the future. All the kids have the last name West, so Kim is keeping it as is. Kanye hasn’t asked her to change it either.”

Good for you, girl! Meanwhile, insiders told TMZ that the momma of four fully supports Kanye’s decision to change his name but has no plans to do so as well. That doesn’t surprise us too much since Kim has continued to have her ex-husband’s back despite deciding to part ways after seven years of marriage.

It was previously speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was removing the “W” in the label of her cosmetics company, KKW Beauty. This of course sparked some discussion on whether she was legally getting rid of it after her breakup, too. However that turned out not to be the case! A source revealed to Page Six Style in July that Kanye had actually been helping Kim with the revamp, and it had “nothing to do” with excluding the W from the brand at all, saying:

“Fun little fact, Kanye helped come up with the new name. Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the W in KKW since she has not changed her legal name and still goes by West. It has been in the works for awhile, and Kanye actually helped Kim to come up with the new brand name.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Should Kim keep her last name or switch back to just Kardashian? Let us know in the comments (below).

