The Return Of Kim Kardashian’s Crying Face -- Watch The Emotional KUWTK Clip

It’s the beginning of the end…

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is currently in its final season, and we’re now approaching the episodes after the decision to wrap up the long-running reality series was made. In a new clip, Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters break the news to their beloved crew that the show would be ending — and Kim Kardashian’s famous crying face makes an appearance.

The scene, which was teased in the season 20 trailer, shows Kris addressing the crew:

“There’s no easy way to say this, except just to say it, because we love you guys all so much and it’s almost like ripping off a Band-Aid. But we just wanted to tell you in person that we won’t be going forward with filming the show anymore. It’s been a really excruciating decision to make. This journey’s been the most incredible thing that we’ve ever done and we can’t even express the appreciation we have for you along the way.”

Related: Kim Is ‘Ready’ To Be Happy Again As KUWTK Prepares For Its Final Episodes!

Khloé Kardashian added:

“I hope you guys feel respected and appreciated because even if we don’t say it, like, I think of you guys as my second family. I know we’re all really, really grateful, and when it’s happy, we’re happy, but when people are there for you when life f**king sucks, that’s what matters.”

Even Kourtney Kardashian, who admits that she’s “not a big talker,” expresses her appreciation, before Kim concludes:

“I just want you guys to know how much we really appreciate you guys — each and every one of you — for spending time away from your families to be with our crazy family.”

Wow! We still can’t believe it’s really ending (until their new show on Hulu, that is). Can’t wait to tune in for these final episodes.

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

[Image via E!/YouTube]